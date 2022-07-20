8 Best female rappers and their net worth

Women are breaking all stereotypes these days and marking their place in every industry, including the hip-hop music industry. Female rappers are putting on their best efforts to carve out a space for themselves in the rapping industry, and so far, they are doing great! Many rappers are entering the industry every year, and over the years, we have seen promising rappers who have proved themselves with their ability, and musical skill and shown the world that they deserve to be the best female rappers.

But have you ever wondered, who was the first female rapper? Sharon Green, also known by the name MC Sha-Rock is considered the "first female rapper." Today, there are many popular female rappers with a big net worth, and in this article, we are going to provide you with a list of the best female rappers of all time.

Best female rappers & their net worth

1. MC Lyte

Lana Michele Moorer, known as MC Lyte is one of the best female rappers of the 80s and has released various popular albums. She is an American DJ, rapper, entrepreneur, and actor. She is one of the eminent personalities in the rapping industry, and gained fame in the late 1980s. She became the first-ever solo female rapper to release a full-length album, Lyte As A Rock.

Her debut album was released by First Priority Music/Atlantic Record on 13th September 1988. The album was Number 50 on the Billboard US Top R&B Album.

She released various brilliant songs like "Paper Thin", "Ruffneck", "Cha Cha Cha", and "10% Dis", and these songs became so popular that MC Lyte became the first female solo rapper to achieve a gold certification.

She has even collaborated with other famous artists such as Moby, Janet Jackson, Xscape, Beyoncé, Brandy, and so on.

With so many hit albums like Ain't No Other, Bad As I Wanna B, and Eyes On This, she became a pioneering figure in the music industry and a role model for many female rap artists.

MC Lyte became a pioneering figure in hip hop and has been cited as an influence on many female rap figures.

In addition to her musical career, she has worked as a writer, DJ, and actor. She made her directorial debut in 2022 with the short movie 'Break Up In Love.' MC Lyte believes a lot in doing charity and works a lot for her foundation, Hip Hop Sisters.

MC Lyte has won various accolades including Icon Lifetime Achievement I Am Hip Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, 2013 for her contribution to hip-hop culture, the Trail Blazer Award at Trumpet Awards, 2019, etc.

MC Lyte net worth

The net worth of MC Lyte is estimated to be around $8 million.

Songs by MC Lyte

1. Poor Georgie

2. Have U Ever

3. Cha Cha Cha

4. Paper Thin

5. When In Love

6. Lyte As A Rock

7. I Go On

8. I Am a Woman

9. Ruffneck

10. Cold Rock a Party

2. Nicki Minaj

When we are talking about the top female rappers, there's no chance we can miss Nicki Minaj. She is one of the richest rappers in the world and is often cited as the "Queen of Hip Hop".

She was first noticed by the audience after releasing mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. Nicki rose to fame with her debut album, Pink Friday in 2010 which topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Her versatility, style statement, and sharp lyrics earned her the fame and recognition that she truly deserved. She marked her territory and earned the love of people with the song 'Monster' and her singing made her pop out in this track where two rap legends Jay Z and Kanye West are present.

Nicki also released a follow-up album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012), that reached no. 1 in many countries. Her third studio album The Pinkprint explored personal topics and marked her return to hip-hop culture.

Nicki Minaj has won numerous prestigious awards and is considered one of the best female rappers of all time.

Nicki Minaj net worth

The net worth of Nicki Minaj is estimated to be around $100 million.

Best songs by Nicki Minaj

1. Super Bass

2. Bang Bang

3. Right By My Side

4. Highschool

5. Monster

6. Make Me Proud

7. Your Love

8. The Boys

9. Hey Mama

10. I'm The Best

3. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Noelle Hill is a famous songwriter, rapper, singer, and actress.

She was born on May 26, 1975, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S.

She is one of the most influential rappers and is known as one of the best female rappers of all time. She is best known for her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and for being a member of Fugees. She is highly respected for making melodic rapping and for bringing hip hop to popular music.

Winner of eight Grammy Awards and NAACP's President's Award, Lauryn Hill is surely a prominent figure in the hip-hop music world.

Lauryn Hill net worth

The net worth of Lauryn Hill is about $9 million.

Songs by Lauryn Hill

1. Ex-Factor

2. Doo Wop

3. Turn Your Lights Down Low

4. Tell Him

5. Lost Ones

6. No Woman, No Cry

7. I Used To Love Him

8. Superstar

9. Final Hour

10. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

4. Cardi B

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her stage name Cardi B, is a popular American songwriter and rapper. She is one of the best female rappers from New York and became an internet sensation by becoming immensely popular on Instagram and Vine.

She released her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy in 2018, which became a hit and even peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. Cardi B won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist for the album Invasion of Privacy.

Her songs "Bodak Yellow", and "I Like It" became hugely popular and broke many records, eventually making her the first-ever female rapper to achieve a diamond-certified song by the RIAA.

Cardi B's unique fashion taste is loved by all, and apart from music, she is involved in other ventures too like brand endorsements, clothing lines, and so on.

Cardi B net worth

The net worth of Cardi B is estimated to be $40 million.

Songs by Cardi B

1. I Like It

2. Bodak Yellow

3. Bitter

4. Drip

5. Pull Up

6. Lick

7. WAP

8. Shake It

9. Money

10. Thru Your Phone

5. Lil' Kim

Kimberly Denise Jones, known professionally as Lil' Kim was born on July 11, 1974, in New York, US. She has had a troubled past but that did not stop her from pursuing a career in music and becoming a fashionista as well as one of the best female rappers of all time.

She released her album Hard Core in 1996 for which she got positive feedback.

Some of her most popular albums are The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, The Naked Truth, and so on.

Lil' Kim was sentenced to one year in prison in 2005 for lying to the jury about the involvement of her friends in a shooting.

After she was released from prison, she released various songs that became popular.

She is often cited as "Queen Bee" by the media and her fans. Lil' Kim is known for her impeccable fashion style, risk-taking abilities, and luxurious lifestyle. She is not only known for being one of the best female rappers and fashion icons but also for helping women embrace their femininity.

Lil' Kim net worth

The net worth of Lil' Kim is estimated to be around $1 million.

Best songs by Lil' Kim

1. The Jump Off

2. Crush on You

3. Magic Stick

4. Big Momma Thang

5. Victory

6. I Need You Tonight

7. Came Back for You

8. Nasty One

9. Kitty Box

10. Aunt Dot

6. Missy Elliott

Melissa Arnette "Missy" Elliott was born on 1st July 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S., and is one of the richest female rappers in 2022. She started her music journey in the early-mid 90s with R&B girl group Sista, and later on, joined Swing Mob.

Missy Elliott has worked on various projects with her childhood friend Timbaland and other popular artists.

After doing various collaborations and guest appearances, she released her debut album in 1997 under the name Supa Dupa Fly. The album was a major hit and reached No.3 on the Billboard 200.

Her second album was released in the year 1999 under the name Da Real World and it too became popular.

Iconology was the first extended play released by her in 2019. Missy has sold more than 30 million records in the US and even won four Grammy Awards.

According to Billboard, 2017, she is the best-selling female rapper in Nielsen Music history.

Missy Elliott is the first-ever female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She truly is a legend and can make anyone fall in love with her music.

Missy Elliott net worth

As of July 2022, the net worth of Missy Elliott is estimated to be around $50 million.

Songs by Missy Elliott

1. Work It

2. Lose Control

3. Throw It Back

4. The Rain

5. Cool Off

6. We Run This

7. Why I Still Love You

8. Best Friends

9. Take Away

10. Shake Your Pom Pom

7. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion, was born on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas, U.S.

She first got attention when her videos of her freestyling started getting popular on Instagram, a famous social media platform.

She released a mixtape Fever in 2019, and an extended play Suga in 2020, both of which were major hits and even reached the no. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Her singles and albums gained massive attention from the mainstream and soon she became one of the best female rappers.

Megan Thee Stallion is the recipient of numerous accolades, including BET Hip Hop Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Grammy Awards, and BET Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion was on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

After Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion became the second female rapper to win the Best New Artist Award at the Grammys.

Apart from music, she is quite focused on her education too and completed her graduation from Texas Southern University with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Health Administration in 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion net worth

The net worth of Megan Thee Stallion is estimated to be $8 million.

Songs by Megan Thee Stallion

1. Savage

2. Body

3. Megan's Piano

4. Cry Baby

5. Eat It

6. Freak Nasty

7. Movie

8. Pop It

9. All Dat

10. Turned in Freestyle

8. Queen Latifah

Dana Elaine Owens, known by her stage name Queen Latifah, is one of the best female rappers. She was born on March 18, 1970, in Newark, New Jersey, and is a popular American actress, rapper, and singer.

In 1989, Queen Latifah signed with Tommy Boy Records, and the same year, she released her debut album All Hail the Queen. The album featured a classic song "Ladies First" that became a major hit. Two years later, Queen Latifah released her second and last album with Tommy Boy Records entitled "Nature of a Sista."

Her third album "Black Reign" was released in 1993 and featured the single "U.N.I.T.Y." for which she won a Grammy Award. The song became a major hit and was a revolutionary song as it talked about the violence against women and the objectification of Black female sexuality.

She has released various albums, and all of them are popular. Queen Latifah's incredible work in music, television, and film has garnered her a lot of awards including an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

Queen Latifah net worth

The net worth of Queen Latifah is roughly $70 million.

Songs by Queen Latifah

1. U.N.I.T.Y.

2. Give Me Your Love

3. Dance for Me

4. Come into My House

5. Come So Far

6. Simply Beautiful

7. Poetry Man

8. Weekend Love

9. Walk the Dinosaur

10. Wrath of My Madness

The best female rappers have surely made lots of contributions to the hip-hop industry, by displaying their talent through unique voices, and rapping styles. We hope that there is an increase in female rappers in the hip-hop industry and that they get the recognition, fame, and love that they deserve.