'Best film of the year': Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic The Creator starring John David Washington gets its first critics review; Here’s what they had to say

The first reactions to The Creator, the impending science-fiction epic, have arrived. On September 18, a press screening took place in Hollywood, where a number of critics and journalists were able to get a sneak peek at Gareth Edwards' highly anticipated new film, which is slated to hit theaters on September 29. This cinematic drama has been dubbed as the best film of the year and a masterpiece based on early reviews published on social media. Rogue One's director and cinematographers, Oren Soffer and Grieg Fraser, have both received great acclaim.

The Creator demonstrates Joshua (John David Washington), a bereaved ex-special forces agent charged with tracking down the Creator, an evolved AI with the ability to end the battle between machines and humans. Along with Washington, the cast includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles from Marvel. Meanwhile the movie was directed by Gareth Edwards. Here’s what critics had to say:

Brandon Davis remarked on X (previously Twitter): "The Creator is astonishingly good. The best film of the year and the best sci-fi film in a long time In my opinion, Gareth Edwards defies expectations with a powerful, moving, and innovative story about humanity. I genuinely loved it. You have to see this."

Hunter Bolding remarked, "Gareth Edwards doesn't miss The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It's easily among the best films of the year."

Griffin Schiller wrote, "The Creator is a magnificent piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our great filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs and biases and our insecurity in the face of something greater Spectacle and heart to the highest order Pure cinema, baby!"

Courtney Howard said, "Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, The Creator is one of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling, and profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world and fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical."

While Perri Nemiroff wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "Visually, the Creator is phenomenal."If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next."

The Creator plot and release date

The Creator is set in a post-apocalyptic world with both humans and AI inhabiting the globe. The official synopsis reads: "In the midst of a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a solidified ex-special forces agent mourning over the disappearance of his wife (Chan), gets assigned to track down and eliminate the Creator, the impenetrable architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself. Joshua and his special operatives break enemy lines and enter the dark heart of AI-occupied territory. Only to discover that the world-ending weapon he's been ordered to eliminate is an AI disguised as a small child."

Meanwhile, The Creator is slated to release this month on September 29, 2023, in theaters.

