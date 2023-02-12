Best Friends Forever! Martha Stewart Gets a Snoop Dogg Tattoo; Fans appreciate

Having friends like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg is definitely a win-win situation. Lifestyle guru Martha, who adores her best friend Snoop Dogg, got her first ever tattoo in memorial to her dearest friend Snoop Dogg. Many were already aware of their unbreakable bond, but nobody guessed it would be this close, where Martha would actually get him imprinted on her skin. On February 10, 81-year-old Martha Stewart got a large snoopy tattoo on her upper left arm, which drew fans' attention as she shared the post with her followers on Instagram, where she pointed to the rapper's face on her flesh, which also included the words "My Dogg" written in calligraphy just beneath, in the photograph as she gazed affectionately at the tattoo artist.

“Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell,” she began in the caption, adding, “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.” Stewart and Snoop Dogg's upcoming project for the Super Bowl Her 1.8 million fans responded to the post very vocally and wanted explanations. Some said it was unquestionably fake or created with nonpermanent ink, while others thought it was a prank between Stewart and Snoop Dogg or a spot for a Super Bowl ad. Snoop Dogg already appeared in a Super Bowl commercial this year to promote Skechers shoes, and Stewart even made a quick appearance at the end of the commercial to chastise him for putting his shoes on a White House desk. This is what we are looking for an answer to, as the reason behind randomly getting a tattoo of Snoopy Dogg does not fit well with fans' expectations.

Fans on this beautiful act of friendship Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo and Christie Brinkley both left comments, with the latter adding, "Oh, Martha!! "I adore it for you!" and the former adding, "Just when I thought I couldn't love you more." Others applauded Stewart for "finally getting one," and one supporter expressed a sincere wish that it were true. Another admirer said exactly what we were thinking when she said, "I don't even care if this is fake; I am LIVING for it!"

