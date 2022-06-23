23 best funny movies on Netflix that are binge-worthy

'Laughter is the best medicine' is a famous adage that everyone swears by. Let's be real - we all need a good laugh now and then and what's a better way of enjoying it than watching the best funny movies on Netflix? From animated to romantic comedies, Netflix has it covered for you - so watch these great Netflix comedies in your free time and tickle your funny bone.

Best funny movies on Netflix that will crack you up

1. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Directed by Mike Rianda, this is one of the best animated funny movies to watch on Netflix. It was released in 2021 and follows the story of a quirky family that plans to go on a road trip. But the road trip of this dysfunctional family goes upside down in the middle of a robot apocalypse. The family tackles many problems to escape the problem, and in the process creates various funny moments that will surely make you laugh. Get ready for a hilarious ride with this Netflix comedy.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines was well-received by both the audience and film critics and received various award nominations. This funny movie received 48 prestigious awards and is one of the most loved movies on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Mike Rianda, Fred Armisen, Eric André, Beck Bennett, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Blake Griffin, Doug the Pug

Directed by: Mike Rianda

2. Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, Dumb & Dumber is a classic funny movie that will hurt your belly with laughter.

The entire movie is highly captivating and is about two best friends Harry Dunne and Llyod Christmas who stumble across a suitcase full of money left by a woman, and then set out on a road trip to Aspen to return it, fully unaware that the money is related to kidnapping. What happens to them next? Watch the movie and unravel the mystery yourself.

Released in 1994, Dumb & Dumber is one of the funniest movies on Netflix to stream right now.

It won many awards and was a box office success, grossing $247 million.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Karen Duffy, Charles Rocket, Teri Garr, Mike Starr

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

3. Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Dolemite Is My Name is one of the best funny movies on Netflix based on a real-life legendary comedian, singer, actor & film producer Rudy Ray Moore.

The movie is about Eddie Murphy who plays the role of Rudy Ray Moore and develops a character named Dolemite who becomes the star of a kung-fu film that could make or break Moore.

Dolemite Is My Name received a positive reception from people and film critics. It was chosen by Time Magazine and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten movies of the year.

The movie received 67 award nominations and won 37 out of them.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes

Directed by: Craig Brewer

4. The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys is one of the most popular action comedies to stream on Netflix. The movie was released in 2010 and was praised a lot by critics and people.

The story revolves around two New York detectives Gamble and Hoitz who get an opportunity to become like their idol cops, but things take a wrong turn soon.

The movie was declared a box office hit and earned $170.9 million worldwide.

The movie received a lot of prestigious award nominations and won 3 awards. It is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to chuckle at.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Will Ferrell, Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Keaton,

Eva Mendes, Ray Stevenson, Steve Coogan, Samuel L. Jackson

Directed by: Adam McKay

5. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

This 2016 comedy-drama movie is based on the famous novel The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving written by Jonathan Evison.

The movie is about a writer who takes retirement after he faces a tragedy and becomes a caregiver of a disabled teen. They embark on an impromptu road trip and face many hurdles that help them understand the true meaning of friendship. The Fundamentals of Caring has many light-hearted as well as sweet, funny moments that will cheer up your mood.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, Selena Gomez

Directed by: Rob Burnett

6. Just Go With It (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan, this is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to watch now.

This romantic comedy is about a plastic surgeon who convinces his assistant to pretend to be his wife so that he can cover up the lies he told his girlfriend.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and Adam Sandler, this is one of the best romantic comedies on Netflix.

This comedy movie was successful at the box office, but it wasn't well-received by film critics, with most of them criticizing the movie for its plot and ending. However, the acting and script writing of the movie were praised by the critics.

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Cast: Adam Sandler, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Jennifer Aniston, Brooklyn Decker, Heidi Montag

Directed by: Dennis Dugan

7. Her (2013)

If you like sci-fi movies but with a dash of fun with them, then you must watch the movie 'Her.'

The movie follows the story of Theodore Twombly who develops an unlikely relationship with an AI virtual assistant Samantha.

'Her' is one of the top comedies on Netflix and won several prestigious awards including Best Original Screenplay. 'Her' was also voted the 84th-greatest movie since 2000.

The movie was dedicated to Harris Savides, Adam Yauch, James Gandolfini, and Mauris Sendak, who all died before the movie was released.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Olivia Wilde, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara, Amy Adams

Directed by: Spike Jonze

8. Mindhorn (2016)

This is one of the best comedies on Netflix about a serial killer who wishes to speak with Detective Mindhorn - an actor known for playing a character in the famous 1980s detective series "Mindhorn". The serial killer believes "Mindhorn" is a real person - what unfolds later will surely make you laugh. Upon release, the movie received lots of love and appreciation from everyone.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Cast: Julian Barratt, Kenneth Branagh, Steve Coogan, Harriet Walter,

Essie Davis, Simon Farnaby, Andrea Riseborough, Jessica Barden, Russell Tovey, Simon Callow, David Schofield, Nicholas Farrell, Tony Way

Directed by: Sean Foley

9. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

This is a great comedy-musical movie that is emotional and sweet - please carry some tissue paper before watching it because even when the movie is funny, it can make you sob in the end.

The story follows two aspiring musicians who are lifelong friends and are given an unexpected opportunity to test their talents and represent their nation at the world's biggest song competition.

In the movie, both Ferrell and Rachel Adams are hilarious and steal the show - the best part of the movie is the songs. They are amazing and soul-stirring!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was nominated for an Oscar but couldn't win it, but it went on to win various other prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Melissanthi Mahut, Dan Stevens, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Graham Norton, Mikael Persbrandt, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato

Directed by: David Dobkin

10. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

One of the popular horror funny movies, Vampires vs. the Bronx was released in 2020 and is about a group of teenagers who have to protect their neighborhood from vampires. This spooky, comedy movie has lots of fun and scary elements that will entertain you until the end.

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Cast: Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III, Sarah Gadon

Directed by: Oz Rodriguez

11. Pee-Wee's Big Holiday (2016)

This is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to watch if you love adventurous comedy movies.

The movie was released in 2016 and is about a man named Pee Pee Herman who leaves his hometown to go on a holiday to New York and celebrate his friend Joe's birthday party. The troubles he faced while traveling will make you roll with laughter.

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Cast: Paul Reubens and Joe Manganiello

Directed by: John Lee

12. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

This is a popular action sci-fi comedy movie that's loosely adapted from the children's book of the same name written by Ron Barrett and Judi.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was released in 2009 and is about a scientist who usually fails at his experiments, but one day, he invents the machine that has the ability to make food fall from the sky. But, he isn't aware that his life is going to be turned upside down after this invention.

This action-packed comedy movie is so overwhelming and sweet that it will make you fall in love with it.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was a box office success and earned $243 million.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Bill Hader, James Caan, Bruce Campbell, Anna Faris, Andy Samberg, Bobb'e J. Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris, Benjamin Bratt, Lauren Graham, Al Roker, Will Forte

Directed by: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

13. I Care a Lot (2020)

If you love dark humor, then most probably you will love I Care a Lot.

This Netflix original was released in 2020 and is about a shady guardian who lands in trouble when she tries to swindle money from a woman who has connections with a gangster.

The movie garnered loads of appreciation from film critics and was nominated for various awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, Chris Messina, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest,

Directed by: J Blakeson

14. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

This is a beautifully crafted Western anthology movie containing six tales of life all occurring in the Old West in the 19th century - the movie follows the story of a bank robber, an elderly prospector, a singing gunslinger, a traveling impresario, a pair of bounty hunters, and a wagon train.

It's not a typical comedy movie but has subtle elements of humor along with a brilliant storyline that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was named one of the top best films of 2018 by the National Board of Review and it also got nominated for 3 Oscars. All in all, this is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to watch with friends/family.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Chelcie Ross, James Franco, Harry Melling, Grainger Hines, Tim Blake Nelson, Bill Heck, Saul Rubinek, Jonjo O'Neill, Tom Waits

Directed by: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

15. Paddington (2015)

Paddington is one of a kind live-action animated comedy movie that was released in 2015 in the USA. One of the funniest movies of all time on Netflix, the story follows a Peruvian bear who goes to London to look for a home. At the Paddington station, he meets the Brown family who is kind and sweet and offers him a temporary stay at their house.

It would not be wrong to say that the movie is really cute and sweet and will make you laugh as well as emotional.

Paddington is one of the most renowned funny movies on Netflix and to date, it's loved for its humor, visual effects, and screenplay. It grossed $268 million worldwide and also earned a lot of prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Nicole Kidman, Sally Hawkins, Ben Whishaw, Jim Broadbent

Directed by: Paul King

16. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Packed with action, drama, adventure, and comedy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is one of the best Netflix movies to watch. The story is about a boy and his foster father who get stranded in the wild bush of New Zealand and become the subjects of a manhunt.

The movie was applauded by the film critics and earned a host of awards including Best Overall Film, Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, and so on.

Released in 2016, this is one of the most incredible funny movies on Netflix to stream right now.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Sam Neill, Rima Te Waita, Julian Dennison

Directed by: Taika Waititi

17. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

This American rom-com movie is packed with so many fun elements, drama, and romance that watching this will make your day.

We have all heard that rebound relationships never work right? Well, watch this movie and find out if it works or not - The Incredible Jessica James is about a fiercely independent woman who meets a man on Tinder and makes friends with her while she is still on the rebound from a breakup.

The storyline of the movie is captivating, and the performance from Jessica Williams is praiseworthy.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Jessica Williams, Noël Wells, Megan Ketch, Chris O'Dowd, Lakeith Stanfield, Zabryna Guevara

Directed by: James C. Strouse

18. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Imagine your love letters getting exposed - scary, right? The story of this teen comedy movie revolves around the same story - a high school junior Lara Jean Covey who is very shy has the habit of writing letters to boys she is attracted to, and then putting the letters in her closet. But, one day her letters are exposed and this wreaks havoc on her life.

This is the first installment in the To All the Boys film series and two more sequels are made to the movie named To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Upon release, it received positive reviews mainly for the performance of the cast.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Cast: Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Noah Centineo, Trezzo Mahoro, Andrew Bachelor, John Corbett, Madeleine Arthur, Israel Broussard

Directed by: Susan Johnson

19. Moxie (2021)

Moxie is one of the best funny movies on Netflix for families and was released in 2021.

The movie highlights the story of a 16-year-old shy teenager who starts a feminine zine to empower women after getting inspired by a friend and her mother's rebellious past.

This is one of the best Netflix movies to watch as it not only shows humor but also the problems women face in society. It is a good comedy movie that ends on a sweet note.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Amy Poehler, Nico Hiraga

Directed by: Amy Poehler

20. Lady Bird (2017)

This coming-of-age drama comedy movie is about a nurse who works day and night to take care of her family and has an unsettled relationship with her teenage daughter.

The movie was lauded by critics and was also chosen by the American Film Institute, National Board of Review, and Time magazine as one of the top ten best movies of the year.

Lady Bird received a total of 229 award nominations and won 122 out of them.

All in all, it is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to watch with family.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Tracy Letts, Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Beanie Feldstein, Lois Smith

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

21. Swiss Army Man (2016)

This black comedy movie on Netflix is a must-watch because it has a brilliant screenplay, storyline, and comedy elements.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is about young Hank who has lost all hopes while being stranded on a deserted island. But his hopes are lit when he spots a man, only to find out that he is dead. He befriends a dead body and together they embark on a journey to get home.

Swiss Army Man premiered on 22nd January at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was theatrically released on 24th June 2016 in the USA.

The movie got a positive response from the critics and the audience.

It also won 8 awards and is a great funny movie to watch on Netflix with family.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe

Directed by: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

22. Win It All (2017)

Win It All was released in 2017 and is about a small-time gambler who agrees to stash a bag for a friend, but when he discovers that the bag is full of cash, he is in a deep urge to withdraw some cash from the bag.

Win It All had its world premiere on March 11, 2017, at South by Southwest, and was released on Netflix on 7th April 2017.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Jake Johnson, Joe Lo Truglio, Nicky Excitement, Aislinn Derbez, Keegan-Michael Key

Directed by: Joe Swanberg

23. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017)

This is one of the best funny movies on Netflix to stream right now.

The movie follows a depressed woman who after being burgled, finds a new purpose in life to catch the thieves. She along with her neighbor embarks on a journey to track down the thieves but soon they find themselves against dangerous criminals.

This is a great thriller comedy movie with a brilliant cast, screenplay, and storyline. The twists in the movie will keep you hooked and the funny moments will make you laugh - all in all, it is a great movie to watch with the family in leisure time.

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore won the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic Competition, and was released by Netflix in 2017.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, David Yow, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy, Devon Graye

Other honorable mentions of the funniest movies on Netflix right now

1. The Adam Project (2022)

2. The Gentlemen (2019)

3. Sing 2 (2021)

4. Step Sisters (2018)

5. Hail, Caesar (2016)

The weekend is for fun and enjoying hearty moments with friends and family, so stream these classic funny movies on Netflix and make your day enjoyable.

