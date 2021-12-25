Best Hollywood Couples of the Year: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Hollywood knows how to keep us entertained as the year 2021 was full of surprise relationships, reunions and breakups. Several celebrities made headlines for their life choices, and that includes starting off with a new romance or splitting from long-term relationships. While we celebrated some of the stars getting back together, we also had the privilege to witness brand new friendships, bonds and weddings this year.

There were some couples who began dating in 2021 and ended things in a couple of months, including Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, and Kanye West and Irina Shayk. Many other couples revisited their old love and our special mention for this category goes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aka Bennifer. Some unexpected couples too made a mark this year, and the number 1 in our list has to be Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Who could've really thought that the two of them would be a couple someday?

As some heartbreaks led to happy reunions, and some unions led to devastating splits, Hollywood did try their best to make our year as happening as possible! There are celebrity couples that overcame all the challenges in their way and have been going strong no matter what. Here is a look at those duos as we laud them for simply being 'couple goals':

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer 2.0 happened and how! The couple used to previously date each other in 2003, but fate had some other plans. The old couple, who had unexpectedly called off their engagement in 2004 after dating each other for only 18 months reunited in 2021 as Jen and Ben called it quits with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas respectively. The couple became 'Insta-official' with a stunning picture of them kissing each other on a yacht on JLo's birthday. There have also been reports of the two of them tying the knot very soon, but nothing has been confirmed yet!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

If someone knows how to appreciate their partners, it's them! Kravis has been that couple throughout 2021 whom other people are jealous of because they seem so happy in each other's presence. The duo has packed on the PDA on several occasions, however, the main highlight was when Barker popped "the question" in October with an oval-cut diamond ring! Since then, fans have been willing to know when the two shall tie the knot once and for all.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her "future baby daddy" have been one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. From co-workers to lovers for life, the couple has been the epitome of goals! In June, the two artists were reported to be "officially dating" and were spotted on many dates in Los Angeles. Their Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 appearance proved that they were indeed together.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande privately married Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021! While it was unexpected news for fans, the two were engaged to each other for more than a year before they tied the knot. If you're wondering where the two exchanged their vows, Ari and Dalton chose her beautiful Montecito home to tie the knot. According to a report from People, the bride and the groom had spent "a lot of time" in that house and it seemed "natural" for them to get married in Ariana's stunning home.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

We can never get over the fact that these two beautiful people started dating each other! The two were spotted getting cozy in August 2021 and Kravitz even called Tatum her first choice for starring in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character," The Batman star told Deadline. While the two attended MET Gala separately, they were spotted leaving the venue together which reassured fans of their blooming romance.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

One of the most unexpected couples of 2021 were Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. The NFL quarterback and the actress hardly ever pack on the PDA, and fans haven't found them acknowledging each other on social media for important events such as their birthdays, but they have been going strong enough! The two reportedly would like to be as private as possible about their relationship. However, what really shocked fans was when Rodgers had decided to publicly acknowledge being engaged to Woodley during his NFL Honors Award speech. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," Rodgers had said while summing up his 2020.

Adele and Rich Paul

Is Adele dating Rich Paul? I'm sure you have searched this question on Google one of these days. For those of you who are still confused about the same, the Hello singer has gushed about her relationship with Rich Paul during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS special Adele One Night Only. "He's just hilarious," Adele told Oprah while describing the "easiness" in their relationship.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The cool couple went red-carpet official at The Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles and again at MET Gala 2021 and some fans even speculated that the couple were engaged, thanks to Ora's choice of rings on her fingers during the fashion event. However, Ora's Instagram followers were treated with a photo of the two of them cuddling during April 2021. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," Ora had penned alongside the photos.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship was partially confirmed when several people spotted them holding hands at Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding. After that, Wilde was spotted in several of the One Direction alum's concerts and it seems like Wilde's kids Daisy and Otis too, have been recently visiting Styles' concert as they were witnessed dancing to some of the singer's songs with Harry's mother at one of the concerts. The two are reportedly "quite open" about their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park amid a rollercoaster ride. After that, the two went on several dates and have been photographed entering and exiting restaurants. While both of them have tried to keep it hushed, her appearance at his birthday party was enough proof that the two were more than just friends! Pete had also sported a hickey after a date with the Kardashian sister which gave fans some ideas about their love lives!

