Best Hollywood Movies of 2023 POLL: Margot Robbie's Barbie to Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon; Pick your fav flick

In the cinematic landscape of 2023, Hollywood experienced a mix of success and tribulations. Amidst the global success of unexpected summer hits like Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the industry grappled with significant challenges, casting a shadow on the year's overall narrative.

The upheaval was triggered by strikes from the writers and actors guilds, resulting in a five-month production shutdown. This hiatus had cascading effects, forcing major titles like Dune 2 to postpone their release to 2024. The disruption left fall festival red carpets with sparse attendance and introduced disruptions to the release pipeline, promising a ripple effect on the film industry in the coming years.

Even the superhero blockbuster, once a reliable cash cow, faltered more frequently than anticipated, with disappointments like The Marvels and The Flash marking a departure from previous successes. The surprising charm of Blue Beetle failed to translate into robust ticket sales, adding to the unpredictability of box office success. The uncertainties surrounding what constitutes a safe bet at the box office became more pronounced, challenging the traditional paradigms of film success.

Yet, amid the chaos and a deluge of mediocre offerings, 2023 witnessed the emergence of several excellent films that captivated audiences. Pinkvilla's ranked Top 10 movies of the year showcased a diverse range of cinematic experiences.

Best Hollywood Movies of 2023

1. Barbie:

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie became a global sensation, grossing over $1.38 billion at the box office since its July 21 release. Starring Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie, the musical comedy takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery and existential crisis, supported by a star-studded cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and more, portraying various characters in the vibrant Barbie Land.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

The collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination resulted in a massive box office hit with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Bringing the Italian plumber to the big screen, the film grossed $1.356 billion worldwide. The success ensured that Nintendo and Illumination would likely join forces for future sequels.



3. Oppenheimer:

Christopher Nolan's monumental film, Oppenheimer, explored the morally complex subject of the creation of the atomic bomb. Surpassing expectations, the film achieved a remarkable $950 million at the box office, showcasing Nolan's ability to blend intelligence and entertainment. Notable performances from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. added to the film's acclaim.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

In a Marvel landscape saturated with multiverse narratives, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 maintained its distinctive personality. The film retained the irreverent swagger characteristic of the Guardians series while delivering emotional punches. Director James Gunn explored dark themes, adding depth to the narrative.

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Sony's animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continued the success of the Spider-Verse franchise. The film, exploring the multiverse adventures of Miles Morales, received acclaim for its rip-roaring and ingeniously designed storytelling. Pushing the boundaries of animation, it showcased the potential of animated films outside Disney's realm.



6. The Little Mermaid:

Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid offered a modern take on the classic tale. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the film explored themes of curiosity, sacrifice, and the desire to experience life beyond the sea. The adaptation brought a fresh perspective to the 1989 animated classic.



7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One:

Tom Cruise's latest addition to the Mission: Impossible series maintained its status as the best action franchise. While not reaching the box office heights of Top Gun: Maverick, the film impressed with terrifying stunts, a great sense of humor, and a stellar supporting cast.

8. Poor Things:

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things provided a fantastical riff on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Led by Emma Stone's spectacular performance, the film blended absurd comedy, intellectual curiosity, and gleeful licentiousness. The adventurous adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel showcased originality and creativity.

9. Killers of the Flower Moon:

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon delved into a dark chapter of American history, portraying the ruthless elimination of wealthy Osage landowners in 1920s Oklahoma. With compelling performances from Robert De, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Gladstone, and more.

10. All of Us Strangers:

Directed by Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers secured nine nominations at the London Critics' Circle film awards, including Film of the Year. The British drama delves into romance and suspended time, featuring Andrew Scott as actor of the year and Claire Foy and Paul Mescal in supporting categories. The film explores a mysterious and sentimental narrative, captivating audiences with its unique portrayal of a romance between Scott and Mescal's characters, seemingly suspended in time.