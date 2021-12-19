Best Hollywood Photos of the Year ft. BTS X Coldplay, Friends & Harry Potter cast, Bennifer, Sussexes & more

While 2021 was loaded with an insane amount of Instagram, pop culture and in general moments that left a mark, we’re looking back at the best photos that shook the internet and well, us. From Meghan and Harry’s sweet pregnancy pictures (which came after their bombshell interview with Oprah) to the pregnancy announcement pictures from Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X, here’s every photo that made 2021 a whole lot more interesting.

Lil Nas X pregnancy:

Call it a faux pregnancy if you will! The 22-year-old rapper had posted a series of pictures with his 'baby bump', but turns out it was only metaphorical and the singer was trying to convey that he’s pregnant with his album.

Kylie Jenner pregnancy:

Kylie Skin founder announced her second pregnancy with Travis Scott through a sweet video on Instagram that showed glimpses of her second pregnancy and experience.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engagement:

Or Kravis as fans call them, finally tied the knot as the drummer went down on one knee at a beach in California surrounded by an OTT arrangement of roses.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pregnancy:

After giving a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, the couple released 2 adorable black and white portraits from the couple’s pregnancy with their second daughter Lilibet.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marriage:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finally tied the knot after a whirlwind romance and the pictures were just as stunning as Ari’s aesthetic.

Friends reunion:

Many highly anticipated reunions reigned in this year and the biggest had to be the Friends reunion! The 6 pals got back together for 1 final evening and reminisced about back then. Of course, the selfies from the event have us teary-eyed with nostalgia and FOMO.

Harry Potter reunion:

The 3 musketeers of Hogwarts reunited for the first time since the franchise’s final film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite:

Bennifer 2.0 also reunited after their infamous breakup in 2004 after dating for almost 2 years. Now the couple seems to be back together stronger than ever.

Tom Holland’s sweet selfie with Zendaya:

Spider-Man stars and couple Tom and Zendaya shared a sweet snap which Tom posted on the latter’s birthday. He wrote alongside: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx”

BTS meets American artists worldwide:

BTS has been hanging out with several music artists including Halsey, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay!!

Billie Eilish dyes her hair blonde:

The My Future singer got a record number of likes when she posted a selfie with her newly-dyed blonde hair!

