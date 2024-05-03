Best Joke In The World’: When The Fall Guy Director David Leitch Snuck A Stunt Inside Joke Into Ryan Gosling Starrer

The Fall Guy director explains the "best" inside joke in the film!

The Atomic Blonde director and former stuntman was the perfect person to take the reigns of The Fall Guy which tributes the stunt industry. Having worked as a stunt double for Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, David Leitch knows the ins and outs of stunting. Check out the inside joke he sneaks into the film!

David Leitch sneaks an inside joke for the stunt performers

Although The Fall Guy revolves around the love story between stunt double Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) and his ex-girlfriend and director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), it is also a “love letter” to the stunt community.

It took five stunt doubles, a 150-foot fall (by Troy Brown), record-breaking cannon rolls (by Logan Holiday) and many other practical stunts to make this film. “What was great is that we really got to do big stunts and practical things,” Leitch told Entertainment Tonight.

The director recalled his favorite inside joke in the film about meal penalties. "Stunt guys, they are obsessed with their meal penalties. They love their SAG rules," he said. He revealed the time he screened the film for a bunch of stunt people, they thought it was the best joke in the world. "They were all like, 'Yeah! Meal penalties!'" he added.

Ryan Gosling on playing a stuntman

Although the Barbie actor has dipped his toes into action with films like Blade Runner, The Grey Man, and Drive, this film gave him a taste of being a stuntman. He would often approach Leitch to get insights on stunt performers “I was trying to understand the experience of it,” Gosling explains.

The actor recalled his director mentioning the physical turmoil behind doing stunts. “He said, ‘Well, it all hurts. It always hurts. Getting hit by a car hurts. Getting set on fire hurts. And getting thrown out of a window really hurts.’ I thought, well, we have to put that in the movie verbatim,” Gosling added.

He continued praising the stunt community after learning that there was no trick to getting hit by a car. The La La Land revealed that his respect for the community “deepened” after he understood the truth behind their jobs.

The Fall Guy hits the theatres on May 3.