Best K drama Kiss of 2020: TKEM's Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun beat Start Up's Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy by 0.1 percent

The King: Eternal Monarch's lead pair Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun were crowned with the Best K-drama Kiss of 2020 title by fans in Pinkvilla's poll with Start-Up's lead pair Nam Joo-hyuk and Suzy coming in second.

Love was definitely in the air when it came to 2020 Korean dramas as we were treated with one lovely on-screen couple after another. Many of them had such tangible chemistry that fans began to ship these pairs IRL too. Moreover, there was a considerable share of on-screen kisses which left us gooey inside and in a lovey-dovey state of mind.

A few days back Pinkvilla ran a poll asking fans to pick their favourite K-drama kiss of 2020. Four options were given: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You, Nam Joo-hyuk and Suzy in Start-Up, Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in The King: Eternal Monarch. We received a massive 11,768 votes in total out of which reigning supreme were Min-ho and Go-eun with 35.7 percent of the votes. Fans surely couldn't get enough of the pair's passionate kisses which melted the coldest of hearts as they bounced between playful and powerful.

Coming in second, with just a difference of 0.1 percent, we have Joo-hyuk and Suzy who got 35.6 percent votes with their endearing kisses that stole our breath away. 14.5 percent voters felt that Bin and Ye-jin were their favourite kiss of the year while Soo-hyun and Ye-ji rounded up the list at No. 4 with 14.2 percent votes. Both fan-favourite couples shared some emotionally stirring on-screen kisses which proved their undeniable chemistry.

Check out Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun's winning numbers as fans' pick of Favourite K-drama Kiss of 2020 below:

Do you agree with the winners? Share your thoughts on Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun being crowned with the Favourite K-drama Kiss of 2020 title in the comments section below.

