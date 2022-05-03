Searching for the best karaoke songs? You have come down the right alley. We have lined up 12 of our top picks for a dazzling show at the karaoke for you to amaze all your peers. When it comes to the best playlist at the karaoke station, we bet no one will be able to beat you with our mix of some of the best songs to jam to on your karaoke night.

From the divas to the bands, our compilation will give you a taste of the goodness the industry has so graciously presented. While the pop hits might be a dominant theme on our list, do not let that blind you since our list has a couple of hidden diamonds everyone can enjoy. While singers like Beyonce, Adele and more recently Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo rule the karaoke stands, there sure are some hits that never leave the list of bests when it comes to singing your lungs out.

However, our extensive list might leave out your faves since the industry is never short of the supply of pure elixir. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of our best picks for your karaoke concert.

Check out our compilation of the 12 best Karaoke songs of all time below:

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

An artist and a song that one can never pass by, this is surely a top dog when it comes to having a blast at the karaoke booth. Whether you are alone or performing for an audience, this song gets the mood going in no time. The song garnered much praise for Ariana Grande and kick-started her big break in the industry.

Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper

This song needs no introduction, one of the most famous OSTs of all time the song not only became a chart-topper but also captured the heart of millions around the globe. A perfect duet song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the immaculate lyrics of the song in addition to its melancholic rhythm is the best possible pick for your next karaoke round.

Stay - Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko

Another absolute diamond, this song by Rihanna is not only one of her bests ever but also a popular choice in Karaoke bars. Bordering on the lines of a break-up song, the track never gets too emotional or too pop. Just the perfect amount of jazz for your karaoke adventures.

I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

A classic that will never get too old. This Backstreet Boys superhit track has been a karaoke staple for most of us and if it wasn't on your list until now, well now you know. The retro vibe of the song pairs perfectly with a night out with friends and most importantly it is a fairly easier song to hum along to than any other pop bests.

All of Me - John Legend

Steering our ride through romantic roads, this masterpiece by John Legend could never be written off from a best-karaoke-songs list. Whether you plan on serenading your secret crush or want to impress that certain someone with your angelic tunes, this is the song for you. There is no going wrong when it comes to a song as romantic as this one, especially with its tender lyrics.

Party in the U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus

After you have taken your shot at romance, it's time to give some attention to your tag-along friends. This Miley Cyrus track from her Disney era is the best choice for a hype-sesh with your friends. A free ticket to nostalgia, the song is best when performed with you for-lifers.

Someone Like You - Adele

Now that the serenading and the friendship vows of never leaving each other are done for, Adele steps in. This track by the Grammy-winner is hands down the best break-up song to cry to. After a few drinks down, Someone Like You is the pick to wallow in your broken heart.

Umbrella - Rihanna ft. JAY-Z

Another RiRi track to jazz up your karaoke marathon, Umbrella is yet another duet song that will definitely light up the party like a diamond. One of the most career-defining songs, the track has an inherent ability that makes you want to scream the lyrics at the top of your voice. If it's not an open-mic karaoke, then this song has to be on your list.

Yellow - Coldplay

A more soothing track, Yellow by Coldplay is a dark horse when it comes to karaoke. Though a bit too slow for some, the song paired with its mellow melody is everything one wants when the going gets hard and a night out seems too much work. The lyrics of the track are as perfect as the song, sometimes hitting too close to home.

2002 - Anne Marie

This Anne Marie hit has been a cult best for quite some time now. A 2018 release, the song quickly created a niche audience for it, making it yet another dark horse on our list. Best for days you do not want to dwell too deep into gloomy waters, the song has somewhat of a homely feel to it.

Let It Go - Idina Menzel

It is impossible to not mention this Frozen song when it comes to best hits for karaoke. Everything, from its lyrics to its music, screams perfection in high notes. Though a highly difficult song to get through, there is always that one person who plays this Disney song at the karaoke stage.

Like I'm Gonna Lose You - Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend

This absolute flawless duet is a personal favourite. Another Legend masterstroke, the song is one of Meghan Trainor's many superhits. A perfect pick for a couple's duet but even sung alone its shine never dims away.

Comment down below your picks from our list of the best karaoke songs and let us know your go to bests to perform on stage.

