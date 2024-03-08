Best Moments Of 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: From Victoria Monet's Mama To Kylie Minogue's Moving Speech

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards showcased two remarkable women who left an indelible mark on the evening. Katy Perry, previously named Woman of the Year in 2012, surprised attendees by presenting the Executive of the Year Award to Michelle Jubelirer, her longtime label boss. Perry praised Jubelirer's role in nurturing artists' talents and providing unwavering support, emphasizing the profound impact she had on Perry's own career journey, including through the joys of motherhood.

Later, Karol G took center stage as the 2024 Woman of the Year, delivering a mesmerizing performance with a diverse ensemble of 13 women. Reimagining her reggaeton hit Amargura as a vibrant salsa jam session, Karol G captivated the audience with her talent and charisma. In her stirring acceptance speech, she urged others to pursue their dreams with determination, advocating for self-empowerment in the face of external scrutiny. These poignant moments encapsulated the spirit of female resilience and achievement at the awards ceremony.

Here are the top moments from the awards celebrating women in music.

NewJeans’ Bunnies Made The Noise

The energy at the YouTube Theater was palpable, with enthusiastic fans making their presence known throughout the night. Among the loudest supporters were NewJeans' Bunnies, whose cheers reverberated from the balcony to the lower levels, evident by the sea of light sticks. During NewJeans' acceptance speech for Group of the Year, Danielle expressed gratitude for the unwavering support, adding, “Reflecting back on the past two years, we’ve been so incredibly blessed. We got to experience so many new and exciting things. It’s just been the best year. All of these things wouldn’t be possible without you guys, Bunnies!”

Maren Morris Thanks Her Women Squad

Accepting her Visionary Award, Maren Morris expressed gratitude to the close-knit circle of women who supported her through a tumultuous year. Amidst breaking ties with the country music community and navigating a divorce from fellow artist Ryan Hurd, her husband of over five years, their unwavering support proved invaluable. She said, “I would not have been able to survive this past year of my life. Not to get too serious, but this year has been a lot, and the women in my life have truly banded around me and held me upright.”

Luisa Sonza’s Surprise Crows With Demi Lovato Appearance

Ahead of receiving her Global Force Award, Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza stunned the audience with an unexpected appearance by Demi Lovato. The pop star surprised everyone by joining Sonza for their duet Penhasco2. Sonza expressed her gratitude to Lovato, “First of all, thank you Demi Lovato for [joining] me,” after the performance. She said, “I’m a Brazilian singer, I mostly sing in Portuguese, so this is so crazy, and I’m so nervous right now.”

PinkPantheress Jogs to Collect Her Award

As PinkPantheress approached the stage to accept her Producer of the Year Award, she had quite the journey ahead, opting to climb the stairs opposite from presenter Coco Jones. Despite the distance, the U.K. artist didn't hesitate, jogging across the stage to reach the prize. However, this swift movement left her winded for her acceptance speech. She said, “I was at university in a dorm room – oh, my heart’s beating really quickly! – when I decided there was no way graduating university was going to make me happy in the long run.”

Karol G’s All-Female Band

Karol G, named Billboard's 2024 Woman of the Year, continued the empowering atmosphere of the evening by showcasing an all-female band of dancers, singers, and instrumentalists for a salsa rendition of her 2023 hit Amargura. With a total of 13 performers on stage, including Emily Estefan on drums, the Colombian superstar led a moving performance where everyone donned all-white attire. Stripping down to basics, Karol G's talent and charm shone brightly, exemplifying her understanding of the assignment.

Kylie Minogue Remembers Low Times

During her acceptance speech for the Icon Award, Kylie Minogue took a moment to reflect on the less glamorous aspects of her journey, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and learning from challenging times. She reflected on “all the times that were not peak moments. They were no fun. But those challenges, the lows, the stuff we’ve gotta get through sometimes, I wanted to give a big shout-out to all the terrible times. Thank you for teaching us. They were horrendous in the moment, but they happen, and it’s how we navigate them and what we do with them. I’m not looking forward to the next one, but it will come.”

Tems’ Message To All Women

Upon receiving the Breakthrough Award, Tems conveyed a powerful message of solidarity and support for women everywhere. Encouraging women to recognize that they are not alone in their struggles, she emphasized in her acceptance speech, “I really want to use this opportunity to say to all the women in the room, in the world, that no matter what you’re going through, you should know you’re not alone. So even when you’re sad, even when you’re angry, there’s someone that’s angry, too. So uplift everybody around you because they need that like you and somebody’s there for you. It’s the women that got the women, trust me.”

Charli XCX Debut New Song

During the Women in Music ceremony, Charli XCX's performance showcased her deserving of the Powerhouse Award, as she emotionally debuted a new song titled So I. Dedicated to the late producer SOPHIE, with whom Charli co-created the hyper-pop genre alongside producer A.G. Cook, she said, “This song is about a person who’s really, really special to me who’s no longer with us.” XCX's heartfelt tribute to SOPHIE, who passed away in January 2021, exemplified her immense talent and the profound impact of their collaborative partnership.

Victoria Monét’s Mama

JoJo introduced Victoria Monét's performance of On My Mama, setting the stage for a heartwarming surprise as Victoria's own mother, L'Tanya Chestang-Cubit, took to the stage to present her daughter with the Rising Star Award. Addressing Victoria, she said, “Hi, I’m L’Tanya Chestang-Cubit, also known as Mommy Monét … [and] tonight is a testament to your remarkable abilities. It’s one thing to receive an award, but to receive it from someone you’ve known your whole life is really awesome.”

