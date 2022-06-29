Best movies on Netflix that every movie buff should watch

Netflix has a plethora of good movies and it could be hard for you to find the best one to watch. But, don't you worry at all because we have covered the best movies on Netflix in all genres including comedy, thriller, sci-fi, horror, etc that you can watch on a weekend or any time to enjoy.

Best movies on Netflix: Top thriller Netflix movies of all time

1. Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box is one of the best movies on Netflix with Sandra Bullock that was released in 2018.

If you see anything, you die! Yes, that is the crux of this movie and it has lots of moments that will make you see 'OMG, how are they going to come out alive from this situation?'

Bird Box is a horror-thriller movie that revolves around a mother and her two kids who try desperately to reach a safe place after a mysterious entity is set to decimate people.

How to be safe against this entity? Don't see it, or else you'll die!

Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was loved by the audience and it was streamed so much on Netflix that it became the most-watched Netflix movie within 28 days of its release.

Bird Box also won lots of prestigious awards and is one of the best thriller movies on Netflix to stream right now.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Starring: Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, and Danielle Macdonald

Directed by: Susanne Bier

2. I Am Mother (2019)

One thing that is scary about robots is that no one can understand what they are thinking. After all, robots are not humans but machines, but what would happen if a robot raises a girl?

I Am Mother is one of the best Netflix thriller movies that revolve around the same concept - when humans are about to be extinct, a teenager is raised by a robot. But, soon their bond is tested when a stranger arrives with a piece of alarming news.

I Am Mother won four awards including Feature Film VFX - Special Merit, Feature Film Score of the Year, Best Achievement in Mixing for a Feature Film, and Andrew Plain Award for Best Film Sound Editing.

If you love watching exciting sci-fi movies packed with thrill and suspense, do watch I Am Mother.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank

Directed by: Grant Sputore

3. The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a wonderful Spanish thriller movie that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

It is about prison and its prisoners where the prisoners are kept in vertical cells and there are two people in each cell, and only a food platform and 2 minutes every day to feed.

So, the inmates in the upper cells eat heartily, while those below starve.

Winner of 12 prestigious awards, The Platform is without any doubt one of the best movies on Netflix to watch right now.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring: Iván Massagué, Emilio Buale, Antonia San Juan,

Alexandra Masangkay, Zorion Eguileor

Directed by: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

4. The Call (2020)

Just like you can't hang up a call while having an interesting conversation with a friend/family member, the same way you can't hang up on the movie The Call as it is a fully-loaded pack of suspense and mystery.

No, we are not talking about the movie The Call which was released in 2013, but a South Korean mystery movie directed by Lee Chung-Hyun.

After Kim Seo-Yeon loses her phone at her family's house, weird things start happening. She starts getting disturbing calls and finds a connection to Young-sook.

Pay attention throughout the movie as not even one scene of this great thriller movie on Netflix is to miss.

The Call won four awards and received mixed reviews from critics. However, it was lauded by the audience.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Park Shin-Hye and Jeon Jong-Seo

Directed by: Lee Chung-Hyun

5. Oxygen (2021)

This French-based sci-fi survival thriller movie was released in 2021.

It is about a woman who finds herself in a cryogenic chamber after she wakes up, without the slightest clue of how she ended up there. Now she must find a way out before she runs out of air to breathe.

Oxygen is a part of an American-Fren co-production and was released on 12th May 2021 on Netflix.

This is one of the best movies on Netflix to watch if you are a fan of survival-based films.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Malik Zidi and Mathieu Amalric

Directed by: Alexandre Aja

6. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Psychology thriller movies are so intriguing that they keep us hooked from the beginning to the end.

When a woman plans to travel with her boyfriend to his place, she doesn't realize that soon she will question everything surrounding her life.

The movie when it starts seems like a romantic movie that follows a young couple on a road trip, but soon it becomes an intriguing puzzle that is difficult to solve.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things got nominated for 111 awards, and won 14 out of them - it for sure is one of the best movies on Netflix in the thriller genre.

Other honorable mentions of the best thriller movies on Netflix

• Gerald's Game (2017)

• Hush (2016)

• The Hurt Locker (2009)

• Cam (2018)

• Unfriended (2014)

• Berlin Syndrome (2017)

• The Guilty (2021)

Best funny movies on Netflix

Who doesn't like to laugh and enjoy the day? Watching Netflix comedies is a perfect way to roll with laughter. Here is the list of the best comedy movies on Netflix along with their IMDb rating.

1. Don't Look Up (2021)

Starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up is one of the best movies on Netflix in the comedy genre.

It is about two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn people of a comet that can destroy Earth.

Great performances by the actor, an exciting storyline, and an amazing screenplay make Don't Look Up a great Netflix comedy movie.

Don't Look Up was nominated for an Oscar award in four categories. It won various prestigious awards and became the second-watched movie on Netflix within 28 days of its release.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Scott Mescudi, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande

Directed by: Adam McKay

2. Murder Mystery (2019)

Murder Mystery is one of the best movies on Netflix with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston.

When a cop and his wife go on a vacation to bring back the spark in their marriage, they end up getting framed for the murder of a billionaire.

This American comedy-mystery movie is a must-watch as it is packed with fun elements, nerve-wracking suspense, and drama.

Murder Mystery won the award for the Favorite Comedy Movie at People's Choice Awards, USA 2019.

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Starring: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Directed by: Kyle Newacheck

3. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Always Be My Maybe is one of the top movies on Netflix directed by Nahnatchka Khan.

The movie is about Sasha and Marcus who are childhood friends and engage in a brief teenage fling but then later separate their ways. They reconnect after 15 years in San Francisco and start to wonder if they should start a new relationship again.

It is a great rom-com movie to watch any day, any time on Netflix. It even won an award for Best Original Song at Chicago Indie Critics Awards (CIC) 2020.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Starring: Keanu Reeves, James Saito, Ali Wong, Michelle Buteau, Randall Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Vivian Bang

Directed by: Nahnatchka Khan

4. Bad Trip (2021)

Bad Trip is a hidden camera comedy movie that captures the footage of two friends pulling hilarious pranks on people during their road trip to NYC.

Bad Trip was released on 26th March 2021 on Netflix and received positive reviews from film critics.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Eric André, Lil Rel Howery

Directed by: Kitao Sakurai

5. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is one of the best movies on Netflix produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

When Kaite Mitchell, a young woman goes on a road trip with her parents, brother, and pet dog, she doesn't know that her family will find themselves in the middle of an apocalypse.

The movie received positive reviews for its action scenes, LGBT community representation, themes, animation, humor, and voice acting.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines also got nominated for an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature but lost to Encanto. It won a total number of 46 awards and is considered one of the best anime comedy movies on Netflix to watch.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Fred Armisen, Danny McBride, Doug the Pug, Chrissy Teigen, Mike Rianda, Charlyne Yi, Beck Bennett

Directed by: Mike Rianda

6. Love Hard (2021)

Love Hard is a famous romantic comedy Netflix movie about Natalie Bauer, a young girl who is never able to find true love. She falls in love with a guy on a dating app and decides to give him a huge surprise for the holidays. But, soon she discovers that she has been catfished.

Starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, Love Hard is one of the best movies on Netflix to stream right now.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Darren Barnet, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang

Directed by: Hernán Jiménez

Honorable mentions of the best funny movies on Netflix

• Christmas Inheritance (2017)

• Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

• When Harry Met Sally (1989)

• Dumb & Dumber (1994)

• Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

• Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Best horror movies on Netflix

If you love watching horror movies full of jumpscares, then here is a list of the best horror Netflix movies.

1. The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is one of the highest-rated movies on Netflix based on the true paranormal activity investigated by the Warrens.

The Perrons move into a new house with their five daughters and pet dog. Soon, they realize that a demonic entity is present in the house haunting all of them.

Ed and Lorraine Warren then come into the picture and solve the mystery behind this powerful evil entity.

The Conjuring is one of the best movies on Netflix based on a true story and will give you scary chills for days.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga, and Ron Livingston

Directed by: James Wan

2. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

A group of friends encounters a mysterious entity that's responsible for various murders that plagued the town of Shadyside years ago.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 was released on 2nd July 2021 on Netflix. It got a positive response from the film critics, with most of them praising the movie for its acting performances, horror elements, and screenplay.

Two more parts of the movie were released with the name Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

This trilogy of horror movies is undoubtedly one of the best movies on Netflix to stream right now.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Julia Rehwald, Olivia Scott Welch, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Fred Hechinger, and Maya Hawke

Directed by: Leigh Janiak

3. Conjuring 2 (2016)

Conjuring 2 is one of the scariest Netflix movies that's based on a true story.

In Conjuring 2, Lorraine and Ed Warren are again on the quest to help a single mother save her kids from an evil spirit.

The movie has lots of spooky elements and jumpscares that will make you want to watch it again and again.

The movie received positive reviews from film critics and earned over $320 million worldwide. Seeing the success of the movie, a spin-off prequel was released in September 2018.

The movie won four awards including Top Box Office Films, Best Horror TV Spot, Best Horror Remake/Sequel, and Best Horror Director.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Madison Wolfe, Patrick Wilson, Simon McBurney, Vera Farmiga, Frances O'Connor, Franka Potente

Directed by: James Wan

4. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Vampires vs. the Bronx is one of the best horror movies on Netflix about three friends who decide to work together to save their place from vampires.

It was released on 2nd October 2020 by Netflix and got mixed reviews from film critics.

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Starring: Gregory Diaz IV, Jaden Michael, Sarah Gadon, and Gerald W. Jones III

Directed by: Oz Rodriguez

5. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (2021)

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is a teenage horror movie directed by Leigh Janiak.

The movie takes place in 1978, Shadyside where children are excited about the activities at Camp Nightwing. But soon a Shadysider is possessed and the fun stops instantly. Now, once again, the children have to fight for their survival.

Based on this storyline, this is one of the best movies on Netflix in the horror genre.

The movie was released on 9th July 2021 by Netflix and received positive reviews from film critics, with most of them praising the movie for its screenplay, acting performances, and direction.

The third and final installment in the Fear Street trilogy was released on 16th July.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Ryan Simpkins, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ted Sutherland, McCabe Slye, and Olivia Scott Welch

Directed by: Leigh Janiak

Honorable mentions of the horror movies on Netflix

• Ravenous (2017)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

• The Exorcist (1973)

• Raw (2016)

• Midnight Mass (2021)

• It Follows (2015)

• Creep (2014)

• Creep 2 (2017)

• The Nightingale (2018)

Best drama movies on Netflix

Drama movies are hugely popular worldwide and people love them because they can evoke deep emotion from the audience. Drama movies can make you laugh, cry, or make us burst with emotions. Here is the list of Netflix movies in the drama genre.

1. Hustle (2022)

Hustle is one of the latest movies on Netflix about a basketball scout who comes across a great streetball player in Spain and sees this as an opportunity to get back into the NBA.

This sports drama movie is one of the best movies on Netflix with Adam Sandler and received a positive response from critics and the audience.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Ben Foster, Adam Sandler, Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Anthony Edwards

Directed by: Jeremiah Zagar

2. Private Life (2018)

Private Life will take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride as it shows the struggles a couple goes through when trying to have a baby.

This 2018 drama movie revolves around a married couple Rachel and Richard who are undergoing fertility therapies to have a child.

The movie was released on 5th October 2018 by Netflix and is one of the best movies on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Molly Shannon, John Carroll Lynch, Kayli Carter, Denis O'Hare, and Desmin Borges

Directed by: Tamara Jenkins

3. The Irishman (2019)

This is one of the best movies with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on Netflix.

The Irishman is about a hit man, Frank Sheeran, who is a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family and looks back at the secrets he kept as their loyal member.

This is one of the classic movies on Netflix that was nominated for an Oscar award in four categories. The movie received a positive response from the audience and critics and won a total number of 73 awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Ray Romano, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

4. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

This is one of the top movies on Netflix about singer Ma Rainey and her band who find themselves in a tense situation after they gather at a recording studio in Chicago.

The movie is based on the play of the same name written by August Wilson in 1982.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a classic Netflix movie that won 82 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring: Glynn Turman, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman, and Colman Domingo

Directed by: George C. Wolfe

5. Happy as Lazzaro (2015)

Happy as Lazzaro is one of the top Netflix movies about a young peasant Lazzaro who is very good by heart and a young nobleman Tancredi who forms a bond when Tancredi asks him to help him plan out his kidnapping.

The movie won the award for Best Screenplay at Cannes, apart from that, Happy as Lazzaro won 18 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Adriano Tardiolo

Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher

Honorable mentions of the best drama movies on Netflix

• The Disaster Artist (2017)

• The Lost Daughter (2021)

• The Unforgivable (2021)

• Rush (2013)

• Steve Jobs (2015)

• Howard’s End (1993)

• The Artist (2011)

Best action movies on Netflix

Action movies are full of adventure, drama, and fun. They give an adrenaline rush like nothing else, so here we have covered the top action Netflix movies.

1. The Looper (2012)

Time travel, drama, action, thrill - The Looper is packed with all of these elements that make it one of the best movies on Netflix.

This sci-fi action thriller movie is about contract killers also known as "loopers" who are hired by criminals from the future to terminate victims whom they send back through time.

The movie was a box office hit and earned $176 million worldwide, and won 18 awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis, Noah Segan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeff Daniels, Paul Dano, Piper Perabo

Directed by: Rian Johnson

2. Extraction (2020)

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction is a popular action movie on Netflix.

When the son of an imprisoned international crime lord is kidnapped, Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary, is hired to rescue him.

The movie received positive reviews from critics, who praised the film for action scenes and acting but criticized the storyline.

However, Extraction was positively received by the audience and became the most-watched original movie in the history of Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Priyanshu Painyuli,

Golshifteh Farahani, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Randeep Hooda

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

3. The Harder They Fall (2021)

When a fugitive comes to know that his enemy is being released from prison, he plans to unite his gang and seek revenge on his enemy.

This is a great movie that was praised a lot for its direction and action sequences.

The Harder They Fall was nominated for 80 awards and won 26 of them. This action-thrill-packed movie is one of the best action movies on Netflix that will make your day.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield,

Idris Elba, Danielle Deadwyler, Deon Cole, Regina King, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler

Directed by: Jeymes Samuel

4. The Night Comes for Us (2018)

The Night Comes for Us is one of the top movies on Netflix based on the life of a gangland enforcer Ito who gets stuck in the middle of a treacherous insurrection within the Triad family.

The movie opened to positive reviews, with most critics praising the film for its action sequences and actors' performances.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring: Iko Uwais, Sunny Pang, Zack Lee, Joe Taslim, and Julie Estelle

Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto

Netflix is one of the best OTT platforms as it has movies and TV shows covering all the popular genres. From kids to adults, it has the best movies for all. So, grab some snacks and binge-watch these classic movies on Netflix.

Also Read: 30 best shows on Netflix of all time