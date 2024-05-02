Cole Hauser Reveals He Was Surprised By His Yellowstone Character's Positive Reception

Cole Hauser’s character Rip Wheeler in the modern-day Western drama Yellowstone has been well-received by fans. Wheeler, who shares a dark and complicated past, is adopted by John Dutton, owner of Montana’s largest ranch called Yellowstone. Hauser’s character has been one of the most intriguing elements for the fans, in contrast to what the actor thought in the beginning. He initially believed that Wheeler would be hated by the viewers.

Cole Hauser was surprised by Rip Wheeler's reception:



While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Hauser revealed that Rip Wheeler turning into a fan favorite surprised the creator Taylor Sheridan. Wheeler is noted for his undying loyalty for John Dutton, who has become a father figure to him. But the character has also indulged in violence on screen as a result of this fierce dedication. So it sparked curiosity on Hauser’s behalf over the positive reception of such a menacing character.

The actor compared Rip to a normal person, adding that he thinks this is "the scariest part," of it all. He is just that kind of animal," Hauser notes. The character has particularly received traction from female fans mostly, which led the actor to further question the reason behind it. "At first, to see women coming up and saying, 'Oh my God, I love your character.' I was thinking, 'What's wrong with you?'" said Hauser, acknowledging that he now understood the fan perspective a bit more. Wheeler plays into the "bad boy" character, but underneath this lies love and loyalty not only to John Dutton but also to his wife on-screen, Beth Dutton. This becomes the character's ultimate redeeming qualities against all the violence that he indulges in.

Yellowstone to return for Season 5's second half in November:

The show, which is now on the run for its fifth season, was abruptly halted at episode 8 of the 5th season on January 2023. Filming had to be called off due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Yellowstone is set to resume with the second half of the season, and Cole Hauser says that he is excited to “go back to work." The hit show’s upcoming episodes will premiere in November 2024.



