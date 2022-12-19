15 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix to watch right now

If you have always been drawn to complex and mind-bending plots, you know psychological thriller is the genre for you. And since Netflix offers a wholesome range of movies under the genre; finding just the perfect movie for a scary sleepover may take a while. That is precisely why we have done the heavy lifting and hand-selected a list of the 15 best psychological thrillers on Netflix that you can count on when you need to delve into a drama with just the right kind of thrill. Right from mind-bending movies that make you question reality to underrated but outstanding psychological thrillers, every movie in the list below will take you on an exhilarating ride of adrenaline and entertainment. All you need to do is scroll on.

1. Intrusion

Intrusion Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Robert John Burke Director: Adam Salky Writer: Chris Sparling Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 1 hr 32 min OTT Platform: Netflix Intrusion Rating: 5.2/10 Read more about Intrusion here. If you have been looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, you must pick the Frieda Pinto starrer Intrusion. The Netflix thriller follows the story of a therapist Meera Parsons from Boston who moves to an isolated home in New Mexico with her husband. While the couple hopes of leading a peaceful life their fate has an entirely different kind of plan.

2. Spiderhead

Spiderhead Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett Director: Joseph Kosinski Writer: George Saunders, Rhett Reese (screenplay), Paul Wernick (screenplay) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 46m OTT Platform: Netflix Spiderhead Rating: 5.4/10 Read the full review of Spiderhead here. When in doubt, go for a Chris Hemsworth movie. Especially when you are on the lookout for psychological thrillers, you are going to be blown away by Spiderhead. The movie is set in a futuristic reality and follows the storyline where convicted felons can reduce their sentence by partaking in a medical experiment that actually induces feelings of love.

3. Fractured

Fractured Cast: Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky Director: Brad Anderson Writer: Alan B. McElroy Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 39m OTT Platform: Netflix Fractured Rating: 6.4/10 Read more about Fractured here. Fractured is another Netflix thriller that features a storyline of Joanne played by Lily Rabe who suffers injuries due to a stray dog incident on a highway. The movie revolves around how Ray, Joanne’s husband played by Sam Worthington, and their daughter take Joanne to the hospital. As the mother and daughter go for an MRI, Ray passes out in the waiting and wakes up to no record of them.

4. Bird Box

Bird Box Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich Director: Susanne Bier Writer: Eric Heisserer (screenplay), Josh Malerman Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 2h 4m OTT Platform: Netflix Bird Box Rating: 6.6/10 Read more about Bird Box here. Bird Box is a Sandra Bullock starrer that’s based on the best-selling novel of the same title by Josh Malerman. The movie is based on the premise that people are driven to commit suicide when they make eye contact with their worst fears. The story followers Malorie Hayes, played by Sandra Bullock, and her two children who are on a terrifying journey with a blindfold.

5. I Care A Lot

I Care A Lot Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, Dianne Wiest Director: J Blakeson Writer: J Blakeson Year of release: 2020 Run Time: 1h 58m OTT Platform: Netflix I Care A Lot Rating: Read the full review of I Care A Lot here. If you like plots that play with your mind, you must pick J Blakeson's directorial I Care A Lot. The thriller movie follows a female antihero who is a con woman and actually makes her living by ripping off vulnerable elders by being their court-appointed guardians. The movie interestingly showcases how she repeats the cycle and seizes the assets of multiple elders until she victimizes a crime lord’s mother. Watch this seat-gripping drama to witness the best of Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage.

6. The Woman In the Window

The Woman In the Window Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore Director: Joe Wright Writer: Tracy Letts (screenplay), A.J. Finn Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 1h 40m OTT Platform: Netflix The Woman In the Window Rating: 5.7/10 Read the full review of The Woman In the Window here. Based on A. J. Finn’s novel of the same title the American psychological thriller follows the story of an agoraphobic woman played by Amy Adams who develops a habit to spy on her neighbors, the Russells. The movie takes an interesting turn when she witnesses a brutal crime in their apartment but ends up suspecting if it's real or the result of her drinking and medications.

7. Fatal Affair

Fatal Affair Cast: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop Director: Peter Sullivan Writer: Peter Sullivan, Rasheeda Garner, Jeffrey Schenck Year of release: 2020 Run Time: 1h 29m OTT Platform: Netflix Fatal Affair Rating: 4.6/10 If you like thrillers, Fatal Affair has to be one of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix to stream right now. The movie follows the story of Ellie Warren played by Nia Long who is a thriving lawyer who meets an old friend David Hammond played by Omar Epps and agrees to a few drinks. Ellie leaves before things go out of hand to return to her husband but David continues to stalk her and makes her fear for her life.

8. The Platform

The Platform Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Writer: David Desola, Pedro Rivero Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 34m OTT Platform: Netflix The Platform Rating: If you have been looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, this dystopian thriller is going to win your heart. The compelling movie features prisoners in a Vertical Self-Management Center also referred to as the ’The Pit.’ The intriguing part of the movie begins when it is revealed that the food distribution in the vertical tower leaves the lower-level inmates to starve.

9. The Weekend Away

The Weekend Away Cast: Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri Director: Kim Farrant Writer: Sarah Alderson Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 1h 29m OTT Platform: Netflix The Weekend Away Rating: 5.6/10 Read the full review of The Weekend Away here. The movie follows a weekend getaway to Croatia of Beth played by the Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester with her best friend, Kate played by Christina Wolfe. The movie becomes nail-bitingly mysterious when Kate suddenly goes missing after a night of partying together amidst which she uncovers a painfully disturbing secret.

10. Before I Wake

Before I Wake Cast: Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay Director: Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan Jeff Howard Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 1h 37m OTT Platform: Netflix Before I Wake Rating: 6.2/10 If you have been on the lookout for Netflix thrillers 2016’s Before I Wake is the one for you. The movie follows the story of a couple Mark and Jessie who adopt an 8-year-old child named Cody after losing their own son. The movie begins to intrigue attention with a heart-pounding plot where their newly adopted son’s nightmares become a reality.

11. Red Dot

Red Dot Cast: Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Thomas Hanzon Director: Alain Darborg Writer: Alain Darborg, Per Dickson Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 1h 26m OTT Platform: Netflix Red Dot Rating: 5.5/10 Read the full review of Red Dot here. The horror-thriller features the story of Nadja and her husband, David who soon discover Nadja is pregnant. The couple plans a romantic trip to Sweden which takes a dark and twisty turn as they fight for their life while running from a mysterious stalker.

12. Calibre

Calibre Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran Director: Matt Palmer Writer: Matt Palmer Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 1h 41m OTT Platform: Netflix Calibre Rating: 6.8/10 The Netflix thriller features a tale of two childhood pals Vaughn played by Jack Lowden and Marcus played by Martin McCann. The movie follows a story where the duo decides to go on a hunting trip to a remote area of the Scottish Highlands. You have got to watch this movie to witness a normal weekend with friends transform into a nightmare.

13. Secret Obsession

Secret Obsession Cast: Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, Dennis Haysbert Director: Peter Sullivan Writer: Kraig Wenman, Peter Sullivan Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 37m OTT Platform: Netflix Secret Obsession Rating: 4.4/10 The thriller movie features Jennifer Williams played by Brenda Song who meets an accident that leads to amnesia. As Jennifer recovers from her trauma, Jennifer meets a man in the hospital who introduces himself as her husband, Russell Williams played by Mike Vogel. The movie begins to spark interest when she goes home with Russell only to doubt if he really is her husband.

14. Rebirth

Rebirth Cast: Fran Kranz, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Whelan Director: Karl Mueller Writer: Karl Mueller Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 1h 40m OTT Platform: Netflix Rebirth Rating: 5/10 The must-watch thriller movie features the story of Kyle played by Fran Kranz, a suburban dad who agrees to go on a Rebirth retreat that mandates giving up all devices including his phone. The movie takes a goose-bump-worthy turn when he is pulled into a bizarre rabbit hole that he cannot seem to escape.

15. Dangerous Lies