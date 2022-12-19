15 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix to watch right now

Looking for mind-bending thrillers that make you question reality? Well, you are in luck; scroll on for a list of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix right now.

Dec 19, 2022
If you have always been drawn to complex and mind-bending plots, you know psychological thriller is the genre for you. And since Netflix offers a wholesome range of movies under the genre; finding just the perfect movie for a scary sleepover may take a while. That is precisely why we have done the heavy lifting and hand-selected a list of the 15 best psychological thrillers on Netflix that you can count on when you need to delve into a drama with just the right kind of thrill. 

Right from mind-bending movies that make you question reality to underrated but outstanding psychological thrillers, every movie in the list below will take you on an exhilarating ride of adrenaline and entertainment. All you need to do is scroll on.

1. Intrusion

Intrusion Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Robert John Burke

Director: Adam Salky

Writer: Chris Sparling

Year of release: 2021

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

OTT Platform: Netflix

Intrusion Rating: 5.2/10

Read more about Intrusion here.

If you have been looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, you must pick the Frieda Pinto starrer Intrusion. The Netflix thriller follows the story of a therapist Meera Parsons from Boston who moves to an isolated home in New Mexico with her husband. While the couple hopes of leading a peaceful life their fate has an entirely different kind of plan. 

2. Spiderhead

Spiderhead Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Writer: George Saunders, Rhett Reese (screenplay), Paul Wernick (screenplay)

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 1h 46m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Spiderhead Rating: 5.4/10

Read the full review of Spiderhead here.

When in doubt, go for a Chris Hemsworth movie. Especially when you are on the lookout for psychological thrillers, you are going to be blown away by Spiderhead. The movie is set in a futuristic reality and follows the storyline where convicted felons can reduce their sentence by partaking in a medical experiment that actually induces feelings of love.

3. Fractured

Fractured Cast: Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky

Director: Brad Anderson

Writer: Alan B. McElroy

Year of release: 2019

Run Time: 1h 39m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Fractured Rating: 6.4/10

Read more about Fractured here.

Fractured is another Netflix thriller that features a storyline of Joanne played by Lily Rabe who suffers injuries due to a stray dog incident on a highway. The movie revolves around how Ray, Joanne’s husband played by Sam Worthington, and their daughter take Joanne to the hospital. As the mother and daughter go for an MRI, Ray passes out in the waiting and wakes up to no record of them. 

4. Bird Box

Bird Box Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich

Director: Susanne Bier

Writer: Eric Heisserer (screenplay), Josh Malerman

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 2h 4m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bird Box Rating: 6.6/10

Read more about Bird Box here.

Bird Box is a Sandra Bullock starrer that’s based on the best-selling novel of the same title by Josh Malerman. The movie is based on the premise that people are driven to commit suicide when they make eye contact with their worst fears. The story followers Malorie Hayes, played by Sandra Bullock, and her two children who are on a terrifying journey with a blindfold. 

5. I Care A Lot 

I Care A Lot Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, Dianne Wiest

Director: J Blakeson

Writer: J Blakeson

Year of release: 2020

Run Time: 1h 58m

OTT Platform: Netflix

I Care A Lot Rating:

Read the full review of  I Care A Lot here.

If you like plots that play with your mind, you must pick J Blakeson's directorial I Care A Lot. The thriller movie follows a female antihero who is a con woman and actually makes her living by ripping off vulnerable elders by being their court-appointed guardians. The movie interestingly showcases how she repeats the cycle and seizes the assets of multiple elders until she victimizes a crime lord’s mother. Watch this seat-gripping drama to witness the best of Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage. 

6. The Woman In the Window 

The Woman In the Window Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore

Director: Joe Wright

Writer: Tracy Letts (screenplay), A.J. Finn

Year of release: 2021

Run Time: 1h 40m

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Woman In the Window Rating: 5.7/10

Read the full review of The Woman In the Window here.

Based on A. J. Finn’s novel of the same title the American psychological thriller follows the story of an agoraphobic woman played by Amy Adams who develops a habit to spy on her neighbors, the Russells. The movie takes an interesting turn when she witnesses a brutal crime in their apartment but ends up suspecting if it's real or the result of her drinking and medications.

7. Fatal Affair 

Fatal Affair Cast: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop

Director: Peter Sullivan

Writer: Peter Sullivan, Rasheeda Garner, Jeffrey Schenck 

Year of release: 2020

Run Time: 1h 29m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Fatal Affair Rating: 4.6/10

If you like thrillers, Fatal Affair has to be one of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix to stream right now. The movie follows the story of Ellie Warren played by Nia Long who is a thriving lawyer who meets an old friend David Hammond played by Omar Epps and agrees to a few drinks. Ellie leaves before things go out of hand to return to her husband but David continues to stalk her and makes her fear for her life. 

8. The Platform

The Platform Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Writer: David Desola, Pedro Rivero

Year of release: 2019

Run Time: 1h 34m

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Platform Rating:

If you have been looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, this dystopian thriller is going to win your heart. The compelling movie features prisoners in a Vertical Self-Management Center also referred to as the ’The Pit.’ The intriguing part of the movie begins when it is revealed that the food distribution in the vertical tower leaves the lower-level inmates to starve. 

9. The Weekend Away 

The Weekend Away Cast: Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri

Director: Kim Farrant

Writer: Sarah Alderson

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 1h 29m

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Weekend Away Rating: 5.6/10

Read the full review of The Weekend Away here.

The movie follows a weekend getaway to Croatia of Beth played by the Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester with her best friend, Kate played by Christina Wolfe. The movie becomes nail-bitingly mysterious when Kate suddenly goes missing after a night of partying together amidst which she uncovers a painfully disturbing secret.

10. Before I Wake 

Before I Wake Cast: Kate Bosworth, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay

Director: Mike Flanagan

Writer: Mike Flanagan Jeff Howard

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 1h 37m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Before I Wake Rating: 6.2/10

If you have been on the lookout for Netflix thrillers 2016’s Before I Wake is the one for you. The movie follows the story of a couple Mark and Jessie who adopt an 8-year-old child named Cody after losing their own son. The movie begins to intrigue attention with a heart-pounding plot where their newly adopted son’s nightmares become a reality.

11. Red Dot

Red Dot Cast: Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Thomas Hanzon

Director: Alain Darborg

Writer: Alain Darborg, Per Dickson

Year of release: 2021

Run Time: 1h 26m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Red Dot Rating: 5.5/10

Read the full review of Red Dot here.

The horror-thriller features the story of Nadja and her husband, David who soon discover Nadja is pregnant. The couple plans a romantic trip to Sweden which takes a dark and twisty turn as they fight for their life while running from a mysterious stalker. 

12. Calibre 

Calibre Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann, Tony Curran

Director: Matt Palmer

Writer: Matt Palmer

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 1h 41m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Calibre Rating: 6.8/10

The Netflix thriller features a tale of two childhood pals Vaughn played by Jack Lowden and Marcus played by Martin McCann. The movie follows a story where the duo decides to go on a hunting trip to a remote area of the Scottish Highlands. You have got to watch this movie to witness a normal weekend with friends transform into a nightmare. 

13. Secret Obsession 

Secret Obsession Cast: Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, Dennis Haysbert

Director: Peter Sullivan

Writer: Kraig Wenman, Peter Sullivan

Year of release: 2019

Run Time: 1h 37m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Secret Obsession Rating: 4.4/10

The thriller movie features Jennifer Williams played by Brenda Song who meets an accident that leads to amnesia. As Jennifer recovers from her trauma, Jennifer meets a man in the hospital who introduces himself as her husband, Russell Williams played by Mike Vogel. The movie begins to spark interest when she goes home with Russell only to doubt if he really is her husband. 

14. Rebirth 

Rebirth Cast: Fran Kranz, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Whelan

Director: Karl Mueller

Writer: Karl Mueller

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 1h 40m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Rebirth Rating: 5/10

The must-watch thriller movie features the story of Kyle played by Fran Kranz, a suburban dad who agrees to go on a Rebirth retreat that mandates giving up all devices including his phone. The movie takes a goose-bump-worthy turn when he is pulled into a bizarre rabbit hole that he cannot seem to escape. 

15. Dangerous Lies 

Dangerous Lies Cast: Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung

Director: Michael M. Scott

Writer: David Golden

Year of release: 2020

Run Time: 1h 36m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dangerous Lies Rating: 5.3/10

Read more about Dangerous Lies here.

One of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix features Riverdale-famed Camila Mendes who is playing the character of Katie Franklin who is a caregiver. The movie turns into a must-watch thriller after Katie’s life takes a turn as she inherits a huge estate from her elderly client. Watch the movie to uncover how the estate comes with a treacherous web of shady secrets in Katie’s life. 

FAQs

Which is the best psychological thriller movie on Netflix right now?
If you have been looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, you must pick the Frieda Pinto starrer Intrusion. The Netflix thriller follows the story of a therapist Meera Parsons from Boston who moves to an isolated home in New Mexico with her husband. While the couple hopes of leading a peaceful life their fate has an entirely different kind of plan.
What are the new psychological thrillers on Netflix?
The latest psychological thrillers on Netflix are Prisoners, God's Crooked Lines, The Chalk Line, Deception, The Lost Patient, and Spiderhead among many others.
What are the must-watch psychological thrillers on Netflix?
Clinical, Tau, Fractured, The Vanished, Calibre, The Platform, and The Call are some of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix.
Is Dangerous Lies on Netflix?
One of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix features Riverdale-famed Camila Mendes who is playing the character of Katie Franklin who is a caregiver. The movie turns into a must-watch thriller after Katie’s life takes a turn as she inherits a huge estate from her elderly client. Watch the movie to uncover how the estate comes with a treacherous web of shady secrets in Katie’s life.
How is Netflix’s Spiderhead?
If you are on the lookout for psychological thrillers, you are going to be blown away by Spiderhead. The movie is set in a futuristic reality and follows the storyline where convicted felons can reduce their sentence by partaking in a medical experiment that actually induces feelings of love.
