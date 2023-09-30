'Best right out of the shower': Billie Eilish has set Instagram into frenzy with fiery red hair and makeover amid release of her new album

Billie Eilish, the famous singer with ever-changing hair, surprised everyone this time with her fiery, blood-red hair. She showed off this new look on the cover of Allure Magazine's 'Best of Beauty' issue. But it's not just the style that caught our attention – it's the vibrant color. The credit for this transformation goes to the talented hair colorist, Jess Gonzalez.

You can see her stunning makeover in an Instagram video. Billie's roots were already neon red, but now the color flows further down her locks, adding a captivating aura to her already existing beauty. In her interview with Allure, Billie revealed that she feels "best right out of the shower... with my lotions and my smells." But it's not just the hair color that's impressive. Her dirty blonde brows and rhinestone-adorned face, courtesy of makeup artist Holly Silius, add to her unique look. Plus, her fresh-out-of-the-shower hairstyle, created by hairstylist Benjamin Mohapi, completes her stunning appearance. It's a real glam squad effort!

ALSO READ: 'In the witch burning phase': Elon Musk shields Russell Brand amid the allegations of rape

Apart from her new look, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on her upcoming album, and Billie did not disappoint. During an interview on Eliot King's The Cookout, she shared some exciting news. Billie shared that she has been diligently working on the new project, indicating significant progress in its creation. During a recent interview on Eliot King's The Cookout, Eilish expressed her excitement about the creative process and emphasized her growth as an artist since her latest single, What Was I Made For?

While teasing her new album, she also dismissed rumors of an impending documentary centered around her music. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, hoping to witness how her music has evolved. "There is a whole lot of music coming, there is a whole album of music coming," she added, "We're in the final stages of making it so that doesn't mean it's about to come out but it is getting there."

Eilish's forthcoming album promises to deliver her trademark blend of hauntingly beautiful vocals, introspective lyrics, and innovative production. Although the album's release date remains undisclosed, Eilish's update has undoubtedly heightened fans' anticipation.

ALSO READ: 'I left sweating in a total panic': When Timothée Chalamet opened up about auditioning for MCU Spider-Man