From making her debut with a minor role back in 1987 in J. Christian Ingvordsen's action/thriller movie Hangmen, Sandra Bullock has come a long way in her acting career, delivering some top-class movies over the years. Bullock has achieved a lot in the industry, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe award, and was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2010 and 2014.

Now, as Sandra Bullock's new movie Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny, and many other stars, is releasing on August 5, we are counting down some of Bullock's top movies that you should watch.

Top 15 Sandra Bullock movies to watch

1) Speed (1994)

Directed by Dutch director Jan de Bont, Speed was the breakthrough movie for Sandra Bullock as she took on the role of Annie Porter, a passenger in a hijacked bus that is rigged to blast off if the speed falls below 50mph. This film did wonders at the box office, with critics acclaiming it and the performances of the star cast, including Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock.

Where to Watch: YouTube (Rent)

2) Gravity (2013)

Gravity, released in 2013 as a science fiction thriller, was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. In this space-thriller movie, Sandra Bullock played Ryan Stone, an engineer who goes into space for an outer space mission with astronaut Matt Kowalski, played by the legendary George Clooney. When things get out of hand, Dr. Ryan Stone is left stranded in space alone. This movie is the same to Bullock as is Cast Away to Tom Hanks or The Revenant to Di Caprio.

Gravity ranks as Sandra Bullock's highest-grossing live-action movie and also earned a nomination for Best Actress at the 86th Academy Awards. So, if you are a space and a Sandra Bullock fan, this movie is just for you, in case you already haven't watched it.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Free for Subscribers)

3) Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality is one of Sandra Bullock's most popular movies of all time. Directed by Donald Petrie, Bullock takes on the role of Gracie Hart, who is an undercover FBI agent in the Miss United States beauty pageant

looking to stop a terrorist who plans to blow up the event.

The film is considered one of Sandra Bullock's best movies as it garnered her a nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards. A sequel to the film, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, was also released in 2005.

Where to Watch: YouTube (Rent)

4) The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal, directed by Anne Fletcher, is a star-studded rom-com movie with popular names like Ryan Reynolds, Oscar Nunez, and of course, Sandra Bullock. In this movie, Bullock fills the shoes of Margaret Tate, a Canadian editor-in-chief of a book publishing company in New York who convinces her personal assistant, played by Reynolds, to act as her fiancé to avoid deportation.

When the movie came out, it was a huge success at the box office, earning over $317 million. It also gave Sandra Bullock another Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Where to Watch: YouTube (Rent)

5) The Blind Side (2009)

Based on the 2006 book of the same name, The Blind Side is a biographical sports drama and it is one of the most important films of Sandra Bullock's acting career. In this movie, she portrayed the American businesswoman and interior designer Leigh Anne Tuohy and for that, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Bullock also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for the movie and her performance was universally praised by the audience as well as critics.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

6) Bird Box (2018)

This is one of the newer movies of Sandra Bullock in which she plays Malorie Hayes, a mother of two children in a post-apocalyptic world in which seeing an unknown creature or entity leaves people with a sudden urge to kill themselves. The film is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman and was one of the most-watched movies on Netflix when it was released in 2018.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7) While You Were Sleeping (1995)

In this romantic comedy flick, Sandra Bullock plays the role of Lucy Eleanor Moderatz, a fare token collector for the Chicago Transit Authority. It is an out-of-the-box love story filled with family drama, comedy, and Bullock's effortless acting.

For this movie, she garnered a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. The film was also a critical and commercial success and a significant milestone for Bullock's acting career.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (USA region)

8) Hope Floats (1998)

Hope Floats is an American drama movie starring Sandra Bullock that is also produced by Bullock's own production company Fortis Films. It is about a Chicago housewife named Birdee Pruitt, played by Sandra Bullock, who goes through a marriage struggle when her husband Bill Pruitt's infidelity is revealed on a public talk show.

The story then follows Birdee's struggles of marrying an unfaithful man and the dilemma of committing to a new relationship with an old friend named Justin Matisse, played by Harry Connick Jr.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

9) The Unforgivable (2021)

The Unforgivable is one of the latest movies starring Sandra Bullock that was released in December last year. It is primarily a crime drama film based on a mini-series of the same name and follows the story of Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock), a woman who murdered a sheriff twenty years ago. The film was released in a limited manner on November 24, 2021, before premiering worldwide on Netflix on December 10, 2021.

Where to Watch: Netflix

10) Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Sandra Bullock takes the role of Lucy Kelson in this early 2000s romantic comedy directed by Marc Lawrence. The movie is about Sandra Bullock's character, who is a highly competent lawyer specializing in historic preservation, environmental law, and other causes in New York, and George Wade (Hugh Grant), an arrogant billionaire who is also quite naive. Although critics' response to this Sandra Bullock movie was mixed, the audience loved it at the time.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (USA region)

11) Premonition (2007)

This is one of the few supernatural thriller flicks starring Sandra Bullock. In this one, Bullock takes the role of Linda Hanson, a homemaker who experiences a supernatural premonition surrounding her husband's death. She experiences days in non-chronological order, relives her husband's funeral, and goes on to find answers. The film is directed by Mennan Yapo and is a decent horror flick.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (USA region)

12) Murder By Numbers (2002)

This is a psychological thriller by Sandra Bullock that was first screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The movie cast is filled with popular names like Ryan Gosling, Ben Chaplin, Michael Pitt, and Sandra Bullock. In this movie, Bullock takes the role of a tenacious homicide detective named Cassie Mayweather in a small Californian coastal town, trying to uncover the secrets of a murder. The film is directed by Barbet Schroeder and earned $56 million at the box office back in the day.

Where to Watch: Netflix

13) The Lake House

A remake of a South Korean motion picture named II Mare, The Lake House is a fantasy romance movie starring Sandra Bullock. It also stars Keanu Reeves and it was the second film that Bullock did with him after her breakthrough movie Speed in 1994. In this one, Bullock plays Kate Foster, a doctor living in 2006 who builds a relationship with an architect (Keanu Reeves) living in 2004 via letters left in the mailbox of a lake house.

Where to Watch: YouTube (Rent)

14) The Heat (2013)

In this buddy-cop action comedy flick, Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy take on the roles of two FBI special agents. Bullock and McCarthy, playing special agents Sarah Ashburn and Shannon Mullins, respectively, must take down a mobster in Boston. The film is directed by Paul Feig and was a box office success, though critics questioned its plot. However, if you like light-hearted comedy films, this one's for you!

Where to Watch: YouTube (Rent)

15) Practical Magic (1998)

Practical Magic is a fantasy romantic movie based on a 1995 novel of the same name. In this movie, Sandra Bullock plays Sally Owens, sister to Gillian Owens, played by Nicole Kidman. They both are witches in this movie and must use their magical powers to destroy an evil spirit that aims to kill them both. The movie did wonders at the box office when it was released and is now considered a cult classic.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (USA region)

So, these are some of the best movies by Sandra Bullock that you could watch, in case you haven't watched them all already. However, if you are a Sandra Bullock fan, a rewatch of some of her iconic movies wouldn't hurt. Let us know your favorite Sandra Bullock film in the comments.

