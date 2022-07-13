22 Best shows on Hulu for binge-watchers

There are many advantages of watching TV shows: they make us more empathetic and open to new ideas, we also have something new to talk about, and it is always fun to talk about entertainment at a gathering. With a multitude of OTT platforms now, it can be difficult to choose what to watch and have fun. But, don't fret at all, if you want to go on a TV spree, we are here to help you out. For those who have a Hulu subscription (or are planning to take one), we have curated a list of the best shows on Hulu to binge-watch.

Hulu is one of the best OTT platforms and is majorly owned by The Walt Disney Company. With the release of amazing TV shows and movies, it became instantly popular and today, Hulu has more than 43 million paid subscribers. Let us now have a look at the most popular Hulu shows and their IMDb rating.

List of the best shows on Hulu streaming now:

1. Candy (2022)

Candy is one of the top shows on Hulu to watch and is based on a true story of a woman named Candy Montgomery who was accused of murdering her friend in 1980.

This five-episode miniseries is filled with mystery and shocking revelations that will keep you hooked throughout.

Truth is indeed stranger than fiction, and watching this TV series will make you believe that.

Candy was well-received by the critics who praised the series for acting performances, atmosphere, and storyline.

Jessica Biel got nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards 2022 for this series.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Jessica Biel, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons

Created by: Nick Antosca and Robin Veith

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Drama, Biography

2. Wild Crime (2021)

Do you love watching crime-based TV shows? If yes, then watching Wild Crime is worth a shot as it follows special agents who investigate crimes occurring in the National Park System.

Wild Crime is by far one of the best Hulu TV shows and was praised by the audience and critics.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: David Wenzel, Denise Carina Shannon, Johny Grusing, Tiffany Petranto

Directed by: Lisa Q. Wolfinger

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Suspense

3. Love Me (2021)

Love me is a great series chock-full of drama, love, and intense emotions.

It follows three family members who explore love and complexities that arrive with relationships at different stages of life.

If you wish to watch a series that takes you on an emotional roller-coaster ride, then do watch Love Me.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Will Lodder, Bojana Novakovic, Sarah Peirse, Hugo Weaving, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Bob Morley, Mitzi Ruhlmann, Heather Mitchell, Celia Pacquola

Director: Emma Freeman

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

4. Conversations with Friends (2022)

This is one of the best shows on Hulu 2022 and follows two students and how they make a strange connection with a married couple.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney written in 2017.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn

Director: Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham

No. of seasons: 1

5. Only Murders in the Building (2021)

When this TV show came, there was a lot of hype around it, because Selena Gomez was in it.

This is one of the best Hulu shows and was released in 2021.

Only Murders in the Building is about three people who don't know each other but have a common obsession - true crime stories. Suddenly, something happens and all three of them find themselves caught up in a true crime.

This is one of the best crime shows on Hulu and received critical acclaim, with most critics praising the TV series for its subtle comedy, acting performances, and direction.

It also won seven prestigious awards and was renewed for a second season that premiered in June 2022.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Aaron Dominguez, Cara Delevingne,

Martin Short, Amy Ryan

Created by: Steve Martin and John Hoffman

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

6. The Act (2019)

The Act is one of the best shows on Hulu about a girl Gypsy who doesn't see eye to eye with her mother. She wants to be independent, and in quest of escaping from her mother, she discovers many secrets about her mother, which eventually leads to murder.

The Act was released in 2019 and is considered one of the best Hulu Originals.

You will be shocked to know that The Act is based on a true crime story.

Patricia Arquette also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2019.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: AnnaSophia Robb, Patricia Arquette, Calum Worthy, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny

Created by: Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: True Crime, Drama

7. Sasquatch (2021)

Sasquatch is one of the best true crime shows on Hulu and follows David Holthouse, a journalist who goes to Northern California to solve a strange triple homicide case.

This true-crime show will keep you at the edge of your seat and give you goosebumps.

Sasquatch was positively received by the critics, with praise directed at pacing, atmosphere, and animated recreations.

All in all, it is one of the best shows on Hulu to watch.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Stars: David Holthouse, Christopher Dienstag

Director: Joshua Rofé

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: True crime

8. Castle Rock (2018)

Castle Rock is one of the best horror shows on Hulu, based on the stories created by Stephen King in the fictional town of Castle Rock Maine.

Castle Rock season 1 garnered positive reviews from the critics and was even nominated in the category 'Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music' at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2019.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars of Season 1: Melanie Lynskey, André Holland, Jane Levy, Bill Skarsgård, Sissy Spacek

Created by: Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Mystery, Psychological Horror, Sci-fi, Thriller, Supernatural

9. The Great (2020)

Watch the fall and rise of Catherine in this epic comedy-drama series on Hulu - The Great.

It is about a royal woman who after her marriage to an Emperor needs to choose between her happiness and the future of Russia.

The Great was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and is considered one of the best shows on Hulu.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Phoebe Fox, Elle Fanning, Charity Wakefield, Adam Godley,

Nicholas Hoult, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Richard Pyros, Bayo Gbadamosi, Gwilym Lee, Sebastian de Souza, Belinda Bromilow

Created by: Tony McNamara

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy-drama, Black comedy, Historical fiction

10. Harlots (2017)

This period drama TV series is set in London in the 18th century and follows Margaret Walls, owner of a brothel who struggles hard to make ends meet and raise her daughters in an unpredictable environment.

It was released in 2017 and is one of the best shows to watch on Hulu.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Jessica Brown Findlay, Samantha Morton, Holli Dempsey, Lesley Manville, Edward Hogg, Dorothy Atkinson, Danny Sapani, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Hugh Skinner, Liv Tyler, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Kate Fleetwood, Richard McCabe, Douggie McMeekin, Sebastian Armesto, Eloise Smyth

Created by: Alison Newman and Moira Buffini

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Period drama

11. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

The Handmaid's Tale is based on a famous novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

This dystopian TV series is set in Gilead that comes under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship, wherein women are treated as the property of the state.

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most popular Hulu shows and has won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Madeline Brewer, Joseph Fiennes, O. T. Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Sam Jaeger, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford

Created by: Bruce Miller

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Dystopia, Tragedy

12. Dopesick (2021)

Dopesick is one of the best shows on Hulu and is based on the famous book by Beth Macy named Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

It focuses on the struggle of America with opioid addiction and shows how badly people are affected by it.

This drama TV series was well-received by the critics and was also nominated for 9 Primetime Emmys.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson

Created by: Danny Strong

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

13. High Fidelity (2000)

This romantic comedy TV show is an adaptation of the novel High Fidelity by Nick Hornby.

The show is about Rob who is obsessed with pop culture and tries to get over her true love through music.

High Fidelity received favorable reviews from the critics, but it was canceled after one season.

This rom-com series also won two awards for Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series at the Black Reel Awards for Television 2020 and Best Music Supervision for Television Comedy or Musical at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, 2021.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Zoë Kravitz, Jake Lacy, David H. Holmes

Developed by: Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic comedy

14. Wu-tang: An American Saga (2019)

This series is based in the early 90s and follows Bobby Diggs who unites young, black men that are torn between music and crime.

Inspired by "Tao of Wu" and "The Wu-Tang Manual", this is one of the best shows on Hulu to watch right now.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category Outstanding Main Title Theme Music at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2020.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Siddiq Saunderson, Ashton Sanders, Erika Alexander, Shameik Moore, Zolee Griggs, Julian Elijah Martinez, TJ Atoms, Marcus Callender, David "Dave East" Brewster, Johnell Xavier Young

Created by: RZA and Alex Tse

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Drama

15. Taboo (2017)

When James Keziah Delaney, who is believed to be dead, revisits London to inherit the empire of his late father, he doesn't know what troubles he is going to invite for himself.

Packed with mystery, thrill, crime, and drama, Taboo is one of the best series on Hulu.

Taboo received two Primetime Emmy nominations in the categories: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2017.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Jessie Buckley, Tom Hardy, Mark Gatiss, Leo Bill, Jefferson Hall, Oona Chaplin, Ed Hogg, Jason Watkins, Tom Hollander, Jonathan Pryce, Stephen Graham, Nicholas Woodeson, Michael Kelly, David Hayman, Franka Potente

Created by: Tom Hardy, Steven Knight, Chips Hardy

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Historical fiction, Crime drama

16. American Horror Stories (2021)

Get ready to get goosebumps and send shivers down your spine with horror stories, legends, lore, scary myths, and eerie elements.

This anthology TV series features a new horror story in every episode that can make you scared for days.

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Stars: Paris Jackson, Valerie Loo, Sierra McCormick, Merrin Dungey

Created by: Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Supernatural, Anthology, Horror, Drama

17. Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Based on the popular 2017 novel Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, this is one of the best Hulu shows to watch.

It follows a loving Richardson family and a mother-daughter duo who turn their lives upside down.

The series was well-received both by the audience and critics and received five nominations for Primetime Emmy.

The storyline, character development, and acting performances will make you fall in love with this show.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Joshua Jackson, Reese Witherspoon, Lexi Underwood, Kerry Washington, Gavin Lewis, Rosemarie DeWitt, Megan Stott, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass

Developed by: Liz Tigelaar

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

18. Hit-Monkey (2021)

If you are a Marvel fan, then Hit-Monkey is a must-watch for you. When an assassin Bryce is killed along with a Japanese macaques tribe, the lone survivor monkey embarks on a journey to seek vengeance.

Hit-Monkey is a great anime show on Hulu and was praised by the critics, mainly for its plot, animation, action sequences, and voice acting.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Nobi Nakanishi, Ally Maki, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis

Created by: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Superhero

19. The Mindy Project (2012)

Mindy Lahiri is a successful obstetrician who is very professional at her work, but as soon as she steps out of her clinic, she has an urge to watch romantic comedies. The Mindy Project shows how she tries to balance her professional and personal life while she is surrounded by quirky co-workers.

The show is hilarious to watch and received mainly positive reviews from the critics, with most praise directed at acting performances, writing, and direction.

It also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series, or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2015.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Ed Weeks, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Setton, Chris Messina, Beth Grant, Adam Pally, Anna Camp, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Jarman, Xosha Roquemore, Stephen Tobolowsky, Fortune Feimster

Created by: Mindy Kaling

No. of seasons: 6

Genre: Sitcom, Romantic comedy

20. Life & Beth (2022)

The perfect-picture life of Beth is upended after an unexpected incident that in turn pushes her to learn about her past to understand her personality and who she wants to become in the future.

Life & Beth is one of the best shows on Hulu that will take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Stars: Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders, Amy Schumer, Susannah Flood, Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport

Created by: Amy Schumer

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy Drama

21. The Looming Tower (2018)

No one can ever forget the vicious 9/11 attacks - they shook the entire world and The Looming Tower shows how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have unintentionally led to the tragedy of 9/11.

The Looming Tower is one of the best drama shows on Hulu and was nominated for four Primetime Emmy awards including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special, and Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Wrenn Schmidt, Jeff Daniels, Virginia Kull, Tahar Rahim, Ella Rae Peck, Bill Camp, Michael Stuhlbarg, Louis Cancelmi, Peter Sarsgaard, Sullivan Jones

Created by: Alex Gibney, Dan Futterman, and Lawrence Wright

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

22. Solar Opposites (2020)

When a family of aliens moves to middle America, they indulge in a debate about whether Earth is a great planet to live on or not.

Solar Opposites is without any doubt one of the top shows on Hulu that will make you question - is Earth awesome or not?

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Voices of: Sean Giambrone, Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack

Created by: Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Sitcom, Science fiction

This was the list of the best shows on Hulu to stream right now and have fun this weekend. Take a Hulu subscription now and binge-watch great movies, originals, and shows on Hulu.