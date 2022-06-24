30 best shows on Netflix of all time

Whether you want to watch some teenage drama, or a show full of suspense & thrill, Netflix has it all covered for you. You will never run out of great shows to watch on Netflix and the best part is that with new shows streaming on Netflix now and then, there are various shows to binge-watch and pass time leisurely. As Netflix has a huge collection of TV shows, we have rounded up the best shows on Netflix that you can binge-watch at any time.

The list covers a myriad of genres, countries of origins, and much more. From anime to mystery, you'll find all types of popular shows on Netflix in the list.

Best shows on Netflix: Most popular Netflix series of all time

1. Stranger Things (2016)

One of the best shows on Netflix, Stranger Things is popular worldwide and is in different languages as well. The fourth season of this mystery sci-fi series was released on May 27, 2022, in two volumes. Season 4, volume 2 is set to be released on July 1, 2022, and fans are already flooding the Internet with their fan theories about the show.

Just like the name, Stranger Things is all about strange supernatural forces in Hawkins, Indiana, and how they wreak havoc on the small town and its kids.

Rooted in the 80s, this all-time popular show has pre-teen drama, subtle humor, mystery, horror, and everything else to make you want to watch the episode over and over again.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

No. of seasons: 4

2. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (2022)

We all love eating, but a lot of us don't like cooking, isn't it? Cooking shows are a great way to understand different spices, and dishes, and develop an interest in cuisine.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is one of the best cooking shows on Netflix to watch.

It is a show where professional chefs compete with celebrity chefs and prepare dishes with secret ingredients. The competition is intense, the stakes are high, and every chef needs to put secret and high-end ingredients into their dish to make it taste the best and win the title of "Iron Legend."

Watching this one of the best shows on Netflix will definitely make you crave different dishes and can even bring out the cook in you.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

No. of seasons: 1

3. First Kill (2022)

First Kill is a new show on Netflix and was released on June 10, 2022. It has garnered a positive response from the audience and has made it to the best shows on Netflix to watch.

If you like teenage horror-drama shows, then you must binge-watch this show.

First Kill is one of the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix that follows the story of teens Juliette and Calliope for whom falling in love with each other can be devastating as one is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter, and both are ready to make their first kill.

From the storyline to the chemistry between the two leads, everything about this teen show on Netflix is excellent.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

No. of seasons: 1

4. Lucifer (2016)

Whenever the term Lucifer pops into our head, we immediately think of a devil that is ready to hurt everyone.

But this show depicts Lucifer a bit differently and people love this show because it has dry humor, suspense, and romance.

Undoubtedly one of the best shows on Netflix, the story revolves around Lucifer Morningstar who decides to leave Hell after being exhausted from his duties and spending some time on Earth to understand people, relationships, and humanity. He finally settles in Los Angeles and partners with Detective Chole Decker to help her solve murders. If you are looking for the top mystery shows on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend, go for this one.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

No. of seasons: 6

5. Peaky Blinders (2013)

One of the highest-rated shows on Netflix, Peaky Blinders is a crime drama TV series that was released in 2013. It is really a good show on Netflix because it has well-written characters, and an incredible storyline.

Set up in the 1900s England, Peaky Blinders is about a gang led by Tommy Shelby, who has decided to leave no stone unturned on moving up in the world.

The ending of every episode will make you want to watch the second one, and the next - so grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy this classic crime series on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

No. of seasons: 6

6. Riverdale (2017)

Riverdale is a hugely popular Netflix series that was released in 2017. Based on the fictional characters of Archie Comics, this teen drama TV series is packed with mystery, thrill, drama, and romance.

The show is about a small town Riverdale where a teenager gets murdered, and then a group of teenagers try to solve the mystery of the murder and unravel the evils lurking in the town.

Riverdale is one of the top Netflix shows that's loved by all, especially teenagers, and has even won various prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

No. of seasons: 5

7. You (2018)

If you love TV shows that are an amalgamation of psychology and mystery, then you must have 'You' on your bucket list of 'TV shows on Netflix to watch.' This is one of the best Netflix series based on the books written by Caroline Kepnes.

The story follows Joe Goldberg, a narcissistic sociopath who falls in love with Beck, an aspiring author. Joe works as a bookshop manager but is really dangerous, and he goes to extreme measures to start a relationship with her.

'You' is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and you must watch it if you are a fan of suspense TV shows.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

No. of seasons: 3

8. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022)

This is a new show on Netflix and has made quite a few headlines and all for food. It is a wonderfully made legal drama that is compelling, intriguing, and unpredictable.

It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Michael Connelly.

The Lincoln Lawyer is about Mickey Haller, a lawyer whose career started to crash after an accident. In an attempt to kick off his career once again, he takes on a murder case. What happens next? Does he win the case or lose? Watch this amazing legal drama TV show on Netflix and get to know yourself. The show received positive reviews from film critics and was appreciated by the audience as well, which is why the series got renewed for its second season.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

No. of seasons: 1

9. Outlander (2014)

Outlander is for sure one of the best shows on Netflix as it is packed with history, time travel, drama, and thrills.

This Netflix series is based on the novel series of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon.

The story is about Claire, a married English combat nurse who mysteriously time travels back to 1743.

If you are looking to watch something that will keep you engrossed in romance that spans centuries and also give you a few history lessons from time to time, then Outlander is the show for you.

Outlander is one of the best Netflix series of all time and has been nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

No. of seasons: 5

10. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

If you love spooky, eerie vibes with a bit of mystery in a TV show, then The Haunting of Hill House is the one for you.

The story flashes between past and present, following the lives of five siblings who faced paranormal experiences at Hill House and fled from the mansion on one eventful night. But, those events continue to haunt them in the present day and all the siblings are afraid of something.

The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best shows on Netflix in horror genre and won 10 awards.

This Netflix series received critical acclaim, especially for its directing, screenplay, acting, and production values. A follow-up series was released on Netflix by the name The Haunting of Bly Manor.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

No. of seasons: 1

11. Grace and Frankie (2015)

Grace and Frankie is one of the best shows on Netflix of all time.

They have a strained relationship, but when their husbands leave them for each other, Grace and Frankie decide to cope with the circumstance and bond with each other - yes, this is the plot of this great comedy show on Netflix.

This Emmy-nominated series is one of the best funny shows on Netflix that will have you in splits.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

No. of seasons: 7

12. Heartstopper (2022)

This teen drama is one of the best shows on Netflix that is an adaptation of the webcomic of the same name written by Alice Oseman.

The story is about teenagers Charlie and Nick who discover that their bond is more than just friendship. This coming-of-age Netflix series is intense with emotions and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

No. of seasons: 1

13. The Umbrella Academy (2019)

One fine day in 1989, around 43 women around the world gave birth - the catch is that none of the women showed any sign of pregnancy until labor began.

Seven of these kids are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves who prepares his kids to save the world.

Many years pass, and one day all these 7 siblings with extraordinary powers reunite after their father's death and learn many family secrets that were unknown to them.

This is one of the best mystery shows on Netflix to binge-watch any day.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

No. of seasons: 3

14. Dark (2017)

One of the highest-rated and the best shows on Netflix, Dark is a thriller series that can make your head spin for days, even weeks. Dark is one of the best mystery shows on Netflix that follows characters set in a German town who try to pursue the truth behind the disappearance of two young children. While seeking the truth, the relationship between the four estranged families is exposed. This sci-fi thriller series on Netflix shows time travel in an excellent way, and it will keep you hooked throughout. A tip - do not check your phone or do anything else while watching this mind-boggling Netflix series, as missing even one scene makes you confused. The dark series was loved by the audience and went on to win 8 awards in total.

MDb Rating: 8.7/10

No. of seasons: 3

15. Archive 81 (2022)

When an archivist is hired to restore a collection of tapes, he finds himself getting pulled into a mystery that involves the work of a filmmaker and her investigation of a cult.

Archive 81 is one of the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now. It is based on a podcast of the same name and was released on 14th January 2022.

Archive 81 is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and was watched for a total of 128.47 million hours globally according to Netflix Top 10s.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

No. of seasons: 1

16. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is one of the best anime shows on Netflix.

This animated sci-fi action-adventure Netflix TV series is about six teens who attend an adventure camp, without any realization of what consequences they have to face next. They camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar and now they must work together to make it alive out of the place when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

This is one of the top TV shows on Netflix and won an award for the Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects.

If you are a fan of Jurassic world, then do watch this Netflix series.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

No. of seasons: 5

17. Breaking Bad (2008)

When a high school chemistry teacher is diagnosed with lung cancer, his life turns upside down. He then starts to manufacture and sell methamphetamine to earn enough to save his family's future.

This is the storyline of this famous Netflix series Breaking Bad which was released in 2008 and to date is considered one of the best TV shows of all time.

This American crime drama TV series was created and produced by Vince Gilligan and was lauded by both critics and the audience.

Breaking Bad won Primetime Emmys 16 times, and various other prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

No. of seasons: 5

18. Love, Death & Robots (2019)

Love, Death & Robots - the name of this Netflix series is so fascinating that it will surely want to make you watch it at least once.

This is a series with stand-alone episodes covering various genres including horror, comedy, fantasy, sci-fi, and comedy.

Love, Death & Robots got a positive response from critics, especially for creativity, themes, storyline, diversity, and animation style.

This is one of the best TV shows on Netflix in anime category that has won various accolades including 11 Primetime Emmys.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

No. of seasons: 3

19. Death Note (2006)

When Light Yagami, a teenager discovers a notebook that grants its user the ability to kill anyone, he embarks on a journey to kill every person who does bad deeds - but soon, he gets overwhelmed with the power of killing anyone and goes astray. Every episode of Death Note is filled with so much suspense and thrill that it will keep you engrossed throughout.

Released in 2006, Death Note is one of the best Netflix series of all time and won 2 awards.

IMDb Rating: 9/10

No. of seasons: 1

20. Never Have I Ever (2020)

If you wish to watch a light-hearted TV show packed with teen drama, subtle humor, and romance, then do watch Never Have I Ever.

This is one of the best shows on Netflix that was released in 2020 and was loved by all.

This Netflix series is about an Indian American teenage girl Devi who becomes paralyzed hearing the news of her father's death.

After this trauma, she wants to improve her status at school but faces many hurdles while doing so. The complications and troubles teenage faces will surely relate to everyone.

All in all, it is one of the best shows for teens to watch on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

No. of seasons: 2

21. Money Heist (2017)

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, Money Heist was released in 2017 and made everyone fall in love with it, owing to its amazing storyline and song 'Bella Ciao.'

As the name suggests, Money Heist follows the story of a Professor who makes a team to carry out the perfect robbery and steal billions of money from the Royal Mint of Spain.

The Professor is so intelligent that he has all the tricks up his sleeves to make his plan successful.

'It was all a part of Professor Plan' - that's what we say after watching Money Heist.

Money Heist is one of the best shows on Netflix ever made and is popular throughout the world.

It received 36 awards and its last season was released in 2021. If you want to watch a show that makes you say 'OMG, what's gonna happen next?', Money Heist is the one for you.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

No. of seasons: 5

22. Ozark (2017)

Ozark is a famous crime drama TV show created by Mark Willaims and Bill Dubuque for Netflix.

The show is about Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who moves his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, to set up a laundering operation and a bigger laundering operation and make peace with a drug boss.

This series is so outstanding that it won a total of 32 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ozark was also loved by the critics, and they praised the Netflix series for its tone, production value, acting, and directing.

This is without any doubt one of the top TV shows on Netflix of all time.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

No. of seasons: 4

23. Inventing Anna (2022)

Do you like watching shows based on true stories? If yes, then you must watch Inventing Anna.

Based on a true story, the show is about a girl Anna Delvey who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to become famous and dupe people out of money.

The show is amazing and Julia Garner portrayed the role of Anna Delvey perfectly.

Inventing Anna received mixed reviews from film critics, who praised the acting of Julia Garner and other actors but criticized the monotonous and inconsistent tone of the show.

However, it is a brilliant show to watch to see how a young girl dupes people out of money by claiming to be someone else.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

No. of seasons: 1

24. Squid Game (2021)

When a group of people who owe others a lot of money accept a strange invitation to compete in games, they find a ray of hope in their lives. But, soon they realize they are not up here for playing simple children's games, but there are deadly high stakes in the game - this is the plot summary of Squid Game.

Released in 2021, Squid Game became popular all around the world with just one season.

This Netflix series became so popular that it got renewed for a second season, which is expected to be released by late 2023 or early 2024.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

No. of seasons: 1

25. All of us are Dead (2022)

Korean dramas are taking the world by storm as they are written excellently.

All of Us Are Dead is a popular South Korean horror TV series that is about students who are trapped in a school after an outbreak of a zombie virus. They now have two options - either turn into one of the infected or fight their way out.

If watching zombie shows is your interest, then watch All of Us Are Dead.

The series was watched for 475 million hours in its first month on the service and the series was renewed for a second season.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

No. of seasons: 1

26. Human Resources (2022)

Human Resources is an American adult sitcom series that is a spin-off of Big Mouth. This animated series was released in 2022 and is about Hormone Monsters, Lovebugs, and other creatures who try to juggle work, romance, and their clients.

It is one of the best Netflix series of all time and was loved by both film critics and the audience.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

No. of seasons: 1

27. Mindhunter (2017)

Mindhunter is a popular psychological crime suspense TV series that is about two FBI agents who interview serial killers for solving open cases.

Mindhunter was released in 2017 and was loved by both critics and the audience.

If you love watching good detective shows, Mindhunter is the show for you.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

No. of seasons: 2

28. Good Girls (2018)

This popular comedy-drama crime Netflix TV series is about three mothers who find themselves in a troubling situation and take a decision to risk everything to claim their power back.

Good Girls was released in 2018 and opened to a positive response from people as well as critics.

It is a fun show to watch on Netflix as it is packed with drama, humor, mystery, and thrill.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

No. of seasons: 4

29. In The Dark (2019)

This crime thriller series is one of the best shows on Netflix to watch this weekend. In The Dark is about a blind woman who seeks attempts to solve her friend's murder. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 No. of seasons: 4 30.13 Reasons Why (2017) One of the most popular Netflix series of all time, 13 Reasons Why is about a teenager named Clay Jensen who tries to find out the truth behind the suicide of his crush and classmate Hannah. 13 Reasons Why is undoubtedly one of the best shows on Netflix and upon release, it received a positive response from critics and the audience. IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 No. of seasons: 4

Other honorable mentions of the best shows on Netflix of all time:

1. Keep Sweet: Prey and Obey (2022)

2. Outer Banks (2020)

3. Tomorrow (2022)

4. Manifest (2018)

5. The Last Kingdom (2015)

6. Bridgerton (2020)

7. The Hundred (2014)

8. Shadow and Bone (2021)

9. Locke & Key (2020)

10. Dynasty (2017)

Netflix is filled with many good shows, so grab some popcorn and your favorite snack, watch these best shows on Netflix and take a chill pill.

Also Read: 34 best horror movies on Netflix to give you chills