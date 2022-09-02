Labour Day Weekend: 10 Best shows to binge-watch

Labour Day 2022 is on September 5, and people can't wait to enjoy quality time with their families. Here is a list of the best shows to watch this Labour Day weekend.

Labour Day is a public day that's observed every year on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions of American workers. This year, Labour Day will fall on September 5, 2022, in the United States. Everyone wants to have a hearty laugh and spend quality time with their family and friends on Labour Day. So, here are the best shows to binge-watch that will help you enjoy the Labour Day weekend.

Labour Day weekend: Top shows to watch and have a gala time

1. The Bear (2022)

The Bear is a comedy-drama series that follows the life of a young chef who is from the world of fine dining and whose life changes after his older brother commits suicide.

After the suicide, he decides to return to Chicago for running a sandwich shop owned by his family.

The Bear was lauded by the critics and audience and was renewed for a second season.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Cast: Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas

Created by: Christopher Storer

No. of Seasons: 1

Stream on: Hulu

2. Stranger Things (2016)

Stranger Things is one of the best shows to watch with your family and make your Labour Day weekend awesome.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana where a child Will goes missing. In the quest to find Will, many revelations are made that can put everyone in Hawkins in danger.

Stranger Things is created by Duffer Brothers and is one of the best shows on Netflix to date.

Fans are desperately waiting for season 5, after the success of season 4 this year. If you want to watch a show filled with suspense, thrill, and emotions, then this is the one to watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Cast: Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Matthew Modine, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Paul Reiser, Gaten Matarazzo, Sean Astin, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Brett Gelman

Created by: The Duffer Brothers

No. of Seasons: 4

Stream on: Netflix

3. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020)

Darius Bowman, a dinosaur fanatic wins a video game and is given once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, a dinosaur camp situated on Isla Nublar.

Once he reaches there, he meets five other teenagers. However, things soon turn ugly and deadly when dinosaurs break free from their habitat, and now the group of teenagers must work together to survive on the island as well as find a way out.

This is one of the best sci-fi shows and received critical acclaim, with most praise directed at characters, animation, and voice performances.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Voices of: Kausar Mohammed, Paul-Mikél Williams, Ryan Potter, Sean Giambrone, Raini Rodriguez, Jenna Ortega

Developed by: Zack Stentz

No. of seasons: 5

Watch on: Netflix

4. The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021)

This is one of the best mystery adventure TV shows based on the children's books written by Trenton Lee Stewart.

Tony Hale stars in the series as Mr. Benedict, and he gathers a group of orphans to embark on a secret journey and stop a global emergency.

The Mysterious Benedict Society was released in 2021 on Disney+ and was loved by the audience. Seeing the success of the first season, the series was renewed for a second season.

The series won two awards including Best Direction in a Youth or Children's Program or Series and Best Cinematography in a Youth or Children's Program or Series at Leo Awards 2022.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: MaameYaa Boafo, Tony Hale, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Kristen Schaal, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Ryan Hurst, Marta Kessler

Created by: Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

No. of seasons: 1

Watch on: Disney+

5. Locke & Key (2020)

When three siblings discover magical keys in their ancestral home, they have no idea how their life is going to turn upside down.

Locke & Key is an American horror-fantasy drama TV show that premiered on Netflix on February 7, 2020.

It won various awards and is one of the best shows on Netflix. It is a must-watch show to make your Labour Day weekend full of entertainment.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Aaron Ashmore, Connor Jessup, Griffin Gluck, Coby Bird, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Petrice Jones, Sherri Saum, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Durand

Developed by: Meredith Averill, Carlton Cuse, and Aron Eli Coleite

No. of seasons: 3

Watch on: Netflix

6. The Croods: Family Tree (2021)

The Croods: Family Tree is one of the best-animated series and is based on the 2013 animated movie The Croods.

The series was released in 2001 and follows the lives of Bettermans and Croods as they evolve together and learn how to live with each other.

This is one of the best series to watch with kids and family.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Voices of: Darin Brooks, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Artemis Pebdani, Kelly Marie Tran, Ally Dixon, Matthew Waterson, A. J. Locascio, Amy Landecker, Amy Rosoff

No. of seasons: 4

Watch on: Peacock and Hulu (subscription)

7. Succession (2018)

Succession is a satirical black-comedy drama TV show that revolves around the Roy family. The Roy family is a big name and is known for being the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The series shows how everything changes for this family after their father steps down from the company.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Cast: Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun, Natalie Gold, David Rasche, Kieran Culkin,

Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, Parker Sawyers, Dagmara Domińczyk, Matthew Macfadyen, Arian Moayed, Sarah Snook, Justine Lupe, Fisher Stevens

Created by: Jesse Armstrong

No. of seasons: 3

Watch on: HBO Max

8. The Golden Girls (1985)

The Golden Girls is an American sitcom that ran successfully for 7 seasons.

The series follows the lives of four older single women (one divorced and three widows) who live together in Miami and share their experiences and enjoy life to the fullest despite the struggles they face in life.

It has won 11 Primetime Emmys and is one of the best shows of all time to stream right now.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Rue McClanahan, Beatrice Arthur, Estelle Getty, Betty White

Created by: Susan Harris

No. of seasons: 7

Watch on: Hulu

9. The Boys (2019)

This series will keep you at the edge of your seat and make you feel entertained throughout.

Watch how a group of vigilantes embark on a journey to fight superheroes who misuse their powers in this amazing superhero TV series. This is one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch during Labour Day weekend.

The Boys was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards and is loved by the audience and critics.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Cast: Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Nathan Mitchell, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, Aya Cash, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie

Developed by: Eric Kripke

No. of seasons: 3

Watch on: Prime Video

10. The Hollow (2019)

The series starts with three teenagers waking up in a strange place with no memories of themselves, and without any clue as to how to get out of this strange, mysterious place where danger awaits them at every step.

The Hollow is an animated mystery adventure show that was released on June 8, 2018, on Netflix. The series was renewed for a second season and premiered on May 8, 2020.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Voices of: Connor Parnall, Ashleigh Ball, Brian Drummond, Mark Hildreth, Adrian Petriw

Created by: Vito Viscomi, Josh Mepham, Greg Sullivan, and Kathy Antonsen Rocchio

No. of seasons: 2

Watch on: Netflix

We hope you liked the list of the best shows to binge-watch and enjoy your Labour Day weekend.