12 best songs of all time that will make you nostalgic

Listening to music is a hobby that most people have in common, however, if you ask 10 people what are the best songs of all time, they'll have different answers. That's the power of music - everybody perceives music in a different way. But, what if one wants to create a playlist of the most popular songs of all time? Here we have curated a list of the greatest songs of all time.

Best songs of all time to put a smile on your face

1." Hound Dog" – Elvis Presley

'You ain't nothin' but a hound dog' are the lyrics of one of the best songs by Elvis Presley. It was originally recorded by Big Mama in 1953, and later on, and sold a lot of copies. 'Hound Dog' is one of the greatest songs ever made and has been recorded more than 200 times. Elvis Presley's version of the song was recorded in 1956 and became an instant hit, becoming one of the greatest songs of all time. It sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and became an emblem of rock 'n' roll music. It topped the pop chart for more than two months, and to date, is considered one of the biggest hits of Elvis Presley.

2. A Hard Day’s Night" – The Beatles

The Beatles were a rock band and had a huge impact on popular culture. They gave so many hits that it's difficult to choose one great song by The Beatles. One of their best songs of all time is "A Hard's Day's Night" released in 1964. The song became an instant hit and sold many copies worldwide.

3." Billie Jean" – Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, widely regarded as the "King of Pop", released "Billie Jean" in his popular album Thriller on January 2, 1983. "Billie Jean" is one of the most popular songs by Michael Jackson and is certified 6* Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. "Billie Jean" is one of the best songs of the 80s and has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

A few other great songs from the album Thriller include "Beat It" and "Thriller."

4."Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" – James Taylor

It is one of the best songs of all time written and performed by James Taylor for the album One Man Dog. The song was re-recorded in 2001 for the album 'Nearness of You: The Ballad Book" by Taylor for which he even won the Grammy Award in the category 'Best Male Pop Vocal Performance' in 2002.

"Do me wrong, do me right. Tell me lies but hold me tight." These lyrics are enough to stir your soul - this is indeed one of the best love songs of all time.

5."Imagine"– John Lennon

This 70s song by John John Lennon was really way ahead of its time as it motivated people to live a life of peace and harmony without attaching themselves to materialistic things and build a world where humans are not divided by religion and borders.

John Lennon released the song as a single in the US, and it soon topped the charts and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shortly before his death, John Lennon revealed that his wife Yoko Ono helped a lot in the lyrics of the song. John Lennon is no more, but his songs will remain alive in our hearts forever.

6."Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Elton John

Elton John is a prominent name in the music industry, and his unique blend of pop and rock style has made him one of the biggest icons. His song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1995. It was released for the famous Disney animated movie The Lion King and achieved loads of success not just in the US, but in other countries too.

7. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" – Beyoncé

This is one of the best songs by Beyoncé from her studio album I Am...Sasha Fierce. It was released as a single by Columbia Records in 2008 and won three Grammy Awards, and various other prestigious accolades. The song shows how women should be treated with love, respect, and affection, and also explores the unwillingness of men to propose.

8."Sweet Child O' Mine" – Guns N' Roses

'She's got a smile that it seems to me, reminds me of childhood memories' - these are the lyrics of one of the most popular songs by Guns N' Roses. Sweet Child O' Mine was released in the US in 1988 and became instantly famous, owing to its lyrics and vocal performances.

9. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana

Written by Krist Novoselic, the late Kurt Cobain, and Dave Grohl; and performed by Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is one of the best songs of the 90s.

It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2017 and was ranked no. 5 in Rolling Stone's list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021.

10."Running Up That Hill" – Kate Bush

All thanks to the Netflix series "Stranger Things", this 80s song has once again made a special place in everybody's heart.

Written and produced by Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill" is a popular song from the fifth studio album of Kate Bush, named Hounds of Love. The song was released on 5th August 1985 in the UK through EMI Records.

Upon release, it peaked at no. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and reached no. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

The song was ranked at no. 60 in Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021.

11."Hurricane" – Kanye West

"Hurricane '' is one of the best songs of all time by Kanye West and Canadian singer the Weekend. The song also features rapper Lil Baby and guest vocals from KayCyy and Sunday Service Choir.

The song explores the personal issues of Kanye West, and upon release, it received positive reviews from critics, with most praises directed at the song's creativity, Lil Baby's verse, and music.

"Hurricane" won a Grammy in the category 'Best Melodic Rap Performance.'

12."Alright" – Kendrick Lamar

"Alright" is an emotionally intense song by Kendrick Lamar and was included on his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly. It was nominated for four Grammy Awards: Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance. "Alright" won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, along with various other prestigious awards.

We all love to groove to the music, don't we? Listen to these best songs of all time and relive old memories. Which song is your favorite? Tell us in the comments section below!