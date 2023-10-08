'Best thing she's done so far': When Taylor Swift opened up about Selena Gomez's moving-on song Lose You To Love Me

Taylor Swift, the global pop star, once opened up about her close friend Selena Gomez's moving-on song Lose You to Love Me, and said she couldn't be more thrilled. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's Beat 1 radio, retrieved from ELLE , Swift openly shared her thoughts on Gomez's emotional journey after her break up with Justin Bieber, and the powerful song it produced.

Taylor Swift believes Selena Gomez's song Lose You to Love Me is the best thing she has ever done

During the interview, Taylor Swift couldn't contain her admiration for Selena Gomez's song, Lose You to Love Me. Swift expressed that she believed that creating this song was “the best thing” Gomez has ever done. The Cruel Summer singer added, “She came over, she played me the video. I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much.”

For the unversed, Gomez's heart-wrenching song, Lose You to Love Me, is a significant milestone in her singing career, serving as a testament to her growth and resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Swift didn’t name Justin Bieber openly but her remarks were more than enough to assure fans that she was talking about Gomez’ break-up with Bieber. She added that Gomez played the music video for her, and she couldn't be prouder of her friend's artistic achievement.

“I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far,” the Lover singer commented.

Taylor Swift on Selena Gomez's metamorphosis after her break up with Justin Bieber

When asked about the transformation she's witnessed in Selena Gomez over the years, Taylor Swift emphasized that no one could describe it better than Gomez herself. “You know, I think no one can say that better than she can, but just from my perspective as her friend, I've just never been more proud," Swift shared.

However, the Love Story singer couldn't help but shower Gomez with praise for her strength and resilience throughout her journey. She added, “The things that she’s overcome, the situations she’s risen above, it’s been a long time since we were friends and she’s the best. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked."

In the world of music, the friendship of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez shines bright. As Gomez continues to evolve as an artist and a person, Swift stands by her side as a loyal friend, celebrating each milestone.

