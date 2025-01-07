‘Best Time Of The Year’: Jim Bob Duggar Reconnects With Estranged Daughter Jill During Holiday Season This Year
Politician and former reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar reconnected with estranged daughter Jill over the holiday season. The duo was captured chatting amid the family’s Christmas celebration!
American politician and TV personality Jim Bob Duggar spent his holidays with estranged daughter Jill, ending their years-long feud. Over the years, many of the Duggar siblings opened up about their strained relationship with their parents due to their strict rules. In her book Counting the Cost, released in September 2023, Jill wrote about her parents' involvement with the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization she described as a cult.
On December 26, Jill’s brother James took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures of their Christmas celebration, and keen-eyed fans were quick to spot Jim Bob in one of the snaps. “The best time of the year!!!” he captioned the post.
The post featured his siblings, Jessa Duggar, Jason Duggar, and Jeremiah Duggar, unwrapping gifts with their families. One snap featured Jill and her husband, Derrick Dillard, sitting on a couch chatting with Jim Bob, hinting at their reconciliation.
Jill also shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. The video montage of the family’s Christmas Eve adventure included clips from their visit to church and more.
She posted a carousel of images sharing a glimpse at the Dillard family’s Christmas celebration, which also featured a picture with all her sisters and her mom, Michelle Duggar. “We celebrated some birthdays & our Savior’s birth at home together and with church family, friends, and relatives,” the caption read.