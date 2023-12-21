Best TV Shows of 2023 to Binge Watch: From Wednesday to Loki; Pick out your Favorite

Get ready for an exciting holiday season of the year, as the Golden Age of TV continues with a lineup of new and returning shows that are set to impress. With so many options, it can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered with a list of must-watch TV shows for 2023.

Top 5 best TV shows of 2023

1. Wednesday (Netflix)

Undoubtedly a Netflix juggernaut, "Wednesday" has become a massive hit with a staggering 1.8 billion viewing hours and 20 weeks in the global top ten list. Starring Jenna Ortega, this English-language Netflix Original is a can't-miss, elevating the actress to international stardom.

2. The Fall of House of Usher

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's work, The Fall of House of Usher delves into the downfall of the wealthy Usher family and their corrupt drug company, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. The story revolves around Roderick Usher, the patriarch, and Fortunato CEO, played by Bruce Greenwood, confessing to his rival about the deaths of his six adult children.

3. Gen V (The Boys Spinoff)

A young-adult spinoff of Amazon's hit The Boys, Gen V offers a satirical take on the superhero genre. In a world where power leans towards fascism and responsibility is replaced by narcissism, the series explores who controls the heroes, what they are taught, and the generation's role in this chaotic world.

Advertisement

4. Euphoria

Executive-produced by Drake, Euphoria follows high school students navigating love, friendships, and the challenges of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The ensemble cast, including Zendaya and Maude Apatow, explores the complexities of adolescence in an American adaptation of an Israeli show.

5. Loki Season 2

The second season of Loki picks up after a shocking finale, with Loki embarking on a battle for the Time Variance Authority's soul. Alongside familiar faces like Mobius and Hunter B-15, Loki navigates a dangerous Multiverse in search of truth and the meaning of free will.

Clear your schedule because these shows promise to deliver the best binge-watching experiences of the year. From drama to satire to superhero antics, there's something for everyone in the 2023 TV lineup.

Which of these web series was your favorite in 2023? Vote for it below.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell show their sizzling chemistry: Exploring their new project and the controversy surrounding them