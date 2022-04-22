12 best vampire movies of all time
When it comes to vampire movies, we all think of one franchise that even though some loved and others hated, has remained a glowing neon sign on a silent street even since its conception, The Twilight Saga. The movie series starring Kristen Stewart opposite Robert Pattinson gave every teenager an unconventional need to be bitten by a Vampire.
Counting down the best in the genre, we have for you, our esteemed list of the best Vampire movies of all time. From the comedies to the blockbusters and even the indie feature, our compilation will take you down and up all roads Vampire. The marker of a good vampire movie entirely depends on your perception of what a Vampire should be. If you want the suave, dark, deep-voiced version then you are in luck or if you wish to cure your boredom with some good-old goofy and clumsy Vampires then too this might just be your day.
From the horrors to the contemplative social commentaries, our beefed-up list is here to serve you the bests. Scroll down further and chug every last drop of the delicious Vampire elixir we have compiled for you.
Check out the 12 best Vampire movies of all time below:
Byzantium
Directed by Neil Jordan, this Vampire tale is unlike the illustrious productions we expect the night creatures to dwell in. Starring Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan in lead roles, the plot revolves around Elenor (Saoirse Ronan) and Clara (Gemma Arterton) who flee to a coastal town in the hopes of escaping their history. They do, however, have a terrible secret that, if revealed to the wrong people, may put their lives in jeopardy. A thrilling account of two women who though the strongest of creatures are left to fend for themselves on a run from their own kind who reject the idea of women as blood-sucking creatures.
A South-Korean horror masterpiece written, produced and directed by Park Chan-wook, the film is loosely based on Émile Zola's 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin. The story chronicle the life of a Catholic priest who transforms into a vampire after a botched medical experiment and falls in love with Tae-Ju, the wife of one of his childhood friends. The film casts the famous Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho as Sang-Hyun, the priest, Kim Ok-Bin as his love interest and Shin Ha-Kyun as his close friend. The film has been highly lauded by critics and also achieved great success at the box office, a must-watch for those who love a mix of some Vampire bloody tones with classic South-Korean entertainment. A suspense-filled horror that will glue you on the edge of your seat.
A 1994 gothic horror piece, that will fulfil all your historic Vampire needs. With a star-studded cast including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, a young Kirsten Dunst alongside Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea as the supporting cast, the film was already a highly anticipated release. The film revolves around Lestat and Louis, starting with Lestat's conversion of Louis into a vampire in 1791. The film follows their relationship and the transformation of Claudia, a ten-year-old girl, into a vampire. A present-day interview in which Louis explains his tale to a San Francisco journalist frames the story. Critics enjoyed the movie and left it with high remarks beside a commercially successful run at the box office. The film is directed by Neil Jordan and based on the 1976 novel by Anne Rice of the same name.
A brilliant twist to Vampire tales, this mockumentary comedy takes us into the lives of Vampires and how they spend their time around the shadows. A hilarious account as the story follows Vampires Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr who share a flat. Jackie, Deacon's servant, brings her ex-boyfriend Nick inside. Petyr transforms him into a vampire, and he quickly becomes one of their flatmates. A chaotic horror comedy that will spice up every ounce of your Vampire thirst but with a little bit of a kick. Directed and written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, both of whom also star in the film beside Jonathan Brugh, Ben Fransham, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Stu Rutherford, and Jackie van Beek. The film was a hit at the theatres and also a homerun with the critics, with its absurd comic essence the film has attained cult status.
Directed and produced by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, this 1992 gothic horror is no doubt a masterstroke. Based on the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker titled Dracula, the star-studded cast consists of Gary Oldman as Count Dracula, Winona Ryder as Mina Harker, Anthony Hopkins as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker. Although Reeves' English accent received criticism from the reviewers, the film was a massive hit and also one that got nominated for four Oscars and took home three of them. The story revolves around a furious Vlad Dracula who promises to avenge Elisabeta's death after she commits suicide. Things assume a shift when he encounters Mina and believes she is Elisabeta's reincarnation.
A 2008 Swedish production, the film is directed by Tomas Alfredson based on a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. the film explores the darker side of humanity through the relationship between the two lead characters. Oskar, a sensitive and harassed 12-year-old child living with his mother in suburban Sweden, strikes up a connection with his new neighbour, the mysterious and moody Eli. Oskar and Eli build a deep friendship after first being wary of one other, but it soon becomes clear that she is no average little girl. Eli eventually tells Oskar about her dark, morbid secret, revealing her link to a series of horrific local murders.
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror
A rather unique addition to our list is this 1922 silent German horror film directed by F. W. Murnau and includes Max Schreck as Count Orlok, the lead character. The film captures the essence of the fear of the other in the most silent horrific ways, though a muted experience the film is a masterpiece that has been now termed the greatest in the genre by critics. The film follows Hutter who is dispatched by his employer to complete a transaction with Count Orlok. He quickly discovers, however, that Orlok is a vampire with his sights set on Hutter's wife, Ellen.
Blade II
A wide left from our previous selections, Blade II is a superhero horror based on the character from Marvel Comics. Directed by the legend himself Guillermo del Toro, this is the second instalment in the Blade franchise. Starring Wesley Snipes as Blade beside Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Leonor Varela, Norman Reedus and more, the plot follows Blade, a human-vampire hybrid, in his ongoing efforts to protect people from vampires, and finds him in a deadly battle with a group of mutant vampires who intend to wipe out both the vampire and human races on a global scale. Blade and his human comrades are forced to join forces with a mysterious vampire gang.
A blend of the American western genre with horror films added to the mix is its Persian-language roots, this film was directed and written by Ana Lily Amirpour. The film casts Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Mozhan Marnò, Marshall Manesh, and Dominic Rains. The film was highly acclaimed by critics for its unique twists and exceptional screenplay. The outstanding plot involves the residents of a run-down Iranian city who come upon Sheila Vand, a skateboarding vampire who preys on men who insult women. An absolutely clever and fresh take on the genre, unlike anything done so far in the industry.
Directed by Jim Jarmusch, the film stars Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston alongside Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi and John Hurt. After seeing society's decline, Adam, a vampire, is depressed. Eve, his long-lost girlfriend, rushes to his rescue. With the entrance of Ava, Eve's sister, their relationship is put to the test. The performances of the lead actor and actress were extensively applauded by critics as the movie presents a never-before-seen tale of two eternal lovers who struggle through the human condition even as they are not humans at all.
A 1970 British gothic horror film starring Ingrid Pitt, Peter Cushing, George Cole, Kate O'Mara, Madeline Smith, Dawn Addams and Jon Finch. Inspired by the 1872 novella by Sheridan Le Fanu, Carmilla, this is the first edition of the Karnstein Trilogy. The film became canon for its daring depictions at that time of lesbian themes. though at the time of its release the film received mixed reviews, as time has passed, it has made a clear pedestal for its queer projects and has obtained cult status. Marcilla, a lesbian vampire in 19th-century Styria, seduces and imprisons Mr Morton's daughter Emma. However, a vampire hunter baron and a general are on the hunt for Marcilla.
Vamps
Ever wondered what would a Vampire chic-flick look like? Well, we have news for you. Vamps is directed by Amy Heckerling, the creator who birthed one of the best in the genre, Clueless. With the cast from clueless including Alicia Silverstone and Krysten Ritter in lead roles, the film is a comedy horror that will heal your every sore thumb. Stacy and Goody, two New York-based social vampires, are searching for true love. However, there is still a catch: they must surrender their perpetual youth in order to find real love. Another cult classic, this one is just a film for those looking for a good cold time.
