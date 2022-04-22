When it comes to vampire movies, we all think of one franchise that even though some loved and others hated, has remained a glowing neon sign on a silent street even since its conception, The Twilight Saga. The movie series starring Kristen Stewart opposite Robert Pattinson gave every teenager an unconventional need to be bitten by a Vampire.

Counting down the best in the genre, we have for you, our esteemed list of the best Vampire movies of all time. From the comedies to the blockbusters and even the indie feature, our compilation will take you down and up all roads Vampire. The marker of a good vampire movie entirely depends on your perception of what a Vampire should be. If you want the suave, dark, deep-voiced version then you are in luck or if you wish to cure your boredom with some good-old goofy and clumsy Vampires then too this might just be your day.

From the horrors to the contemplative social commentaries, our beefed-up list is here to serve you the bests. Scroll down further and chug every last drop of the delicious Vampire elixir we have compiled for you.

Check out the 12 best Vampire movies of all time below:

Byzantium

Directed by Neil Jordan, this Vampire tale is unlike the illustrious productions we expect the night creatures to dwell in. Starring Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan in lead roles, the plot revolves around Elenor (Saoirse Ronan) and Clara (Gemma Arterton) who flee to a coastal town in the hopes of escaping their history. They do, however, have a terrible secret that, if revealed to the wrong people, may put their lives in jeopardy. A thrilling account of two women who though the strongest of creatures are left to fend for themselves on a run from their own kind who reject the idea of women as blood-sucking creatures.

Thirst A South-Korean horror masterpiece written, produced and directed by Park Chan-wook, the film is loosely based on Émile Zola's 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin. The story chronicle the life of a Catholic priest who transforms into a vampire after a botched medical experiment and falls in love with Tae-Ju, the wife of one of his childhood friends. The film casts the famous Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho as Sang-Hyun, the priest, Kim Ok-Bin as his love interest and Shin Ha-Kyun as his close friend. The film has been highly lauded by critics and also achieved great success at the box office, a must-watch for those who love a mix of some Vampire bloody tones with classic South-Korean entertainment. A suspense-filled horror that will glue you on the edge of your seat.