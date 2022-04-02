12 best Will Smith movies of all time

Growing up as a gen-z kid, it was nearly impossible to not have seen one Will Smith movie, at the very least. From his comedy pieces to contemplative social commentaries, Will Smith has been known in the industry for his range. Having been part of a large variety of genres, Smith stands to be one of the most popular actors among movie-goers and critics alike.

Although, the recent incident at the Oscars 2022 did take a toll on his public image his movies are nonetheless among the best in the industry, to say the least. For the unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards after being displeased by Chris Rock's joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease Smith stood up and slapped the comedian on the stage as the show was broadcasting live. While the ceremony continued and Smith won his first-ever Oscar for the Best Actor category, the honour he received was shadowed by his impulsive actions.

However, Smith remains one of the greatest of his generation as he continues to work and produce stories that need a voice and is not afraid to also divulge in other mass-appeal films either. His most recent triumph was King Richard, the movie that gave him the opportunity to play the highest-paid role of all time. Scroll down further to take a deep dive into some of Will Smith's best works as you select a few gems for your prized movie marathon.

Check out our list of 12 best Will Smith movies below:

King Richard

Will Smith's most recent home run, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green became this year's most revered production. The story follows the life of Richard Williams who is determined to make his two daughters Venus and Serena the best in history. Richard moulds the girls' unwavering commitment and sharp intuition on the tennis courts at Compton, California. The Williams clan transcends seemingly insurmountable difficulties and the expectations that have been placed before them. Starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams and more, the movie is a tale of the hand behind greatness.

Men in Black

This 1997 sci-fi film is the best blend of action, comedy and flashy tech we all love and seek. Easily one of the best in the field, Men In Black, the first edition, and its subsequent additions with Will Smith are all equally enjoyable though as they say the first one is the charm. The film runs along with the life of two secret agents K and J who are on a new mission to save the world from a total intergalactic disaster with their suave demeanour and their dapper style with the sizeable help of their coolest gadgets. Smith helms the project beside Tommy Lee Jones, Emma Thompson, Rip Torn, Josh Brolin and more.

Six Degrees of Separation

When a mysterious African-American man Paul appears at their doorstep and quickly becomes a part of their lives, the world of a New York art trading couple is turned upside down in amusingly twisted ways. The film is inspired by the real-life story of David Hampton, a conman who fooled many families in the 1980s by suggesting that he was the son of the famous actress Sidney Poitier. Directed by Fred Schepisi, the film was praised for its directorial prowess and exceptional performances especially that of a young Will Smith who charmed the audience with his character. Including Smith, the cast is graced by Stockard Channing, Donald Sutherland, Ian McKellen, J.J. Abrams and more. A rather delightful drama mystery to add to your watchlist.

Bad Boys

This masterpiece from 1995 is certainly old but gold. Starring Will Smith beside Martin Lawrence in their primes, the movie gave the audience everything they wanted from blowing cars to cackles it was a perfect blend of mass appeal. The actors were revered for their impeccable chemistry together. A family guy, Marcus, and Mike, much of a rake, are Miami cops who work together. When they assume each other's identities while investigating a narcotics trade, matters get messy. Directed by Michael Bay, the movie developed into a successful franchise with four movies under its belt. Besides the duo, the movie casts Lisa Boyle alongside Michael Taliferro, Theresa Randle and more.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Chris's wife, fed up with his professional setbacks, chooses to divorce him, leaving him with an unpaid internship at a brokerage business and custody of his son to contend with. The movie stars Will Smith alongside his own son Jaden Smith who also plays his son in the picture. As anyone might guess, the two have unmissable chemistry as father and son which brings the story to its pinnacle with substantial help from Thandiwe Newton who plays Chris's wife Linda in the story. A biographical drama directed by Gabriele Muccino, the movie was inspired by an entrepreneur Chris Gardner's struggles with homelessness which lasted for nearly a year. The film is highly regarded by critics and earned Smith his second Oscar nomination.

Ali

A tribute to the great Muhammad Ali's life, the film captures his time from 1964 in Cassius Clay when he won the World Heavyweight Championship to 1974 when he came back to defeat a popularly favoured George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle at Zaire. The movie though about a boxer focuses more on the politics around the ring than the fight inside, depicting how Ali managed to steer his boat from precarious socio-political waters. While the legend's life was impossible to mimic in its entirety Michael Mann's exceptional direction and the acting prowess of the main cast including Will Smith in his career's best alongside Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jon Voight and more, made the task grandly possible.

Focus

A movie that gives us Will Smith back in his element. If you are looking for a movie that will give you a thrill paired with great comedy, a touch of romance and a lot of the suave Will Smith we all love and adore, then this is just the movie for you. A skilled con artist, Nicky falls in love with Jess, one of his disciples, but the two break up soon after. She reappears as a femme fatale years later to thwart his ambitions. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the movie stars Smith beside the femme fatal in question, Margot Robbie including Rodrigo Santoro, Adrian Martinez and more. Critics have lauded the sizzling chemistry shared by Robbie and Smith on screen.

I Am Legend

Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist, lives in a post-apocalyptic New York City after a man-made virus ends most of humankind. Immune to the virus, he works hard to develop a cure to save humans while trying to survive every night against nocturnal carnivorous bloodsuckers. A movie entirely helmed by Will Smith sees in his best work, as he flawlessly carries the whole project mostly alone just like his character in the movie. The movie broke records and became the fourth-highest-grossing production of his career. Critics acclaimed the actor and his mesmerising performance in this Francis Lawrence sci-fi horror.

Enemy Of The State

A lawyer, Robert Dean, is given a videotape that is planted on him, showing footage of congressman Phil Hammersley's murder. He is being pursued by government operatives who are attempting to recover the proof. Directed by Tony Scott, this political action thriller pairs Dean with ex-intelligence operative Brill, a gadget-savvy who keeps Dean from harm's way. A 1998 product way ahead of its time in questioning the working of the NSA which often is suspected to not care about a person's rights in order to complete their mission. Starring Will Smith as Dean in a rather unlikely pairing with Gene Hackman alongside Jon Voight, Regina King, Jack Black and more.

Spies In Disguise

A peculiar choice but this animated family bliss is one for the good times we all crave for. Lance Sterling, a super spy, and Walter Beckett, a scientist, are practically polar opposites. Lance is charming, elegant, and silky. Walter isn't any one of them. Walter, on the other hand, compensates for his lack of social skills with his intelligence and ingenuity, inventing the amazing gear Lance utilises on his heroic adventures. However, as events take an unforeseen turn, Walter and Lance must rely on one other in entirely new ways. And until this dynamic duo can learn to work together, the entire globe is in jeopardy. Starring Will Smith beside Tom Holland, this movie is a sure-shot entertainer.

Where The Day Takes You

Right before Will Smith garnered much attention for his acting capabilities from the masses, a year before his big success with a career-defining movie like Six Degrees of Separation, he did this indie feature. Smith was part of an elaborate cast that included other budding artists like Sean Astin, Lara Flynn Boyle, Dermot Mulroney, and Alyssa Milano. The story follows a group of teenage runaways who grow closer and form a family on the streets of Los Angeles as they indulge in drugs, sex and violence on a daily basis. Smith plays the role of Manny, a homeless man who is confined to his wheelchair. A movie that gives us a raw and rugged Smith in his early years, this film marks a special place in the hearts of all Will Smith admirers.

Hancock

Directed by Peter Berg, this movie though not a statement piece on Will Smith's wall of his greatest yet is nonetheless a mass-appeal entertainer. The movie did not do well with the critics though not many massive productions do anyway, this one was made purely for those who love to see a one-man-show helmed by Smith. John Hancock is a rash superhero whose erratic actions have made him a polarising figure. His life, however, is turned upside down when a public relations specialist offers to assist him to better his public image. Joined by a star-studded cast, Smith takes on the role alongside Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, Eddie Marsan and more.

Comment down below your best picks from the plethora of the best Will Smith movies of all time.

ALSO READ 12 best war movies of all time