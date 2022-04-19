12 best zombie movies of all time

Looking for some gory delight? You have landed on the right site. We are counting down the best zombie movies of all time for all our horror zombie fans who can't seem to get enough blood and gore to fill up their stomachs. From sensational costume design to some real horrifying acting, the industry has given us many hits with twisted tales to satisfy our hunger for man-eating monsters.

When it comes to a great movie on zombies, we think of a few blockbusters that just ticked all the boxes right. Gory horror enthusiasts demand tales that not only top the cliche tropes of legendary horror movies but also look for narratives that bring in a new spin to the old tales. Meeting their high expectations is surely a task for the gods. Yet there are several creators who serve the platter hot and are able to satisfy the needs of zombie-gore enthusiasts.

Our list is an amalgamation of not only the spookiest of zombie tropes but also consists of a few splashes of fun with the zombie-coms that add a flair of much-needed comedy to the mix. From the oldies to the new gen-z favourites, we have selected some of the most entertaining movies on zombies. Scroll down below to sift through our compilation of 12 of the best zombie movies of all time.

Check out our list of the best zombie movies of all time below:

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Directed by Justice League's Zack Snyder and written by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, the movie is a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 film by the same. Though many feel that Snyder could not top Romero's classic, the film is still regarded as one of the best in the zombie genre. The film casts Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Ty Burrell, and Mekhi Phifer. Scott Reiniger, Tom Savini, and Ken Foree who was also in the original come in for a quick cameo. The story follows a group of survivors of a zombie outbreak that transforms infected people into flesh-eating zombies seeking safety in a shopping mall. In addition to fighting the undead, they must also deal with internal conflicts.