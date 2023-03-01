Bestie Alert: Selena Gomez’s sister and North West look adorable while making pasta

Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North gave a sneak peek into their friendship in a series of videos shared on their TikTok. In the adorable video, the girls are showing off their cooking skills as they make homemade pasta from scratch, going through each step such as mixing flour and eggs, rolling the mixture, and cutting it into stripes. Before getting started in the video, North West can be seen putting on lip gloss. The duo was having fun while cooking as they did some impromptu dancing and singing and also shared the names of their favorite singers, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Ice Spice.

North has a huge number of followers on her conjoined TikTok account with her mother. She keeps on posting dance videos and fun videos of herself with her cousins and siblings. The duo's hangout comes amid the Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s eyebrow drama that sparked a fire on social media a few days back.