Bestie Alert: Selena Gomez’s sister and North West look adorable while making pasta
Amid the recent drama involving Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, the girls, North West and Selena’s sister Gracie Teefey, seem to be clearing the air as they post videos from their recent hangout
Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North gave a sneak peek into their friendship in a series of videos shared on their TikTok.
In the adorable video, the girls are showing off their cooking skills as they make homemade pasta from scratch, going through each step such as mixing flour and eggs, rolling the mixture, and cutting it into stripes. Before getting started in the video, North West can be seen putting on lip gloss. The duo was having fun while cooking as they did some impromptu dancing and singing and also shared the names of their favorite singers, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Ice Spice.
North has a huge number of followers on her conjoined TikTok account with her mother. She keeps on posting dance videos and fun videos of herself with her cousins and siblings. The duo's hangout comes amid the Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s eyebrow drama that sparked a fire on social media a few days back.
What happened between Selena and Kylie?
It all started when Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video of herself on TikTok where she said her eyebrows are accidentally laminated a little too much. A few hours later, Kylie Jenner posted a selfie highlighting her eyebrows and wrote, “This was an accident”? The same day, she posted a facetime screenshot of herself with Hailey Bieber, where they both were flaunting their eyebrows pressed against the camera. However, Gomez fans didn’t approve of this as they accused Kylie of taking a dig at Selena on social media.
Later, Jenner wrote on a Feb 22 TikTok, “This is reaching,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Gomez also entered the same chat and backed her up, she said, “Agreed @Kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie."
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more