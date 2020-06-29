BET Awards 2020: Beyoncé delivers a moving speech after receiving Humanitarian Award; Blue Ivy wins too

Beyoncé delivers a moving speech about racism after receiving Humanitarian Award at BET Awards 2020. Her 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also won an award.

Michelle Obama honoured Beyoncé with the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards and Queen B deliver a moving acceptance speech about racism. While presenting the award to the songstress, Michelle said, “Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been lighting up stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community. You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black lives.”

“And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn’t satisfied unless she’s sharing all that shine she has with the next generation,” Michelle added. The iconic singer, who has always used her power and status to bring positive changes in the society, was recognised for her remarkable charitable efforts, especially for her work with BeyGood, the foundation which focuses on empowering young women, Variety reported. The singer has also partnered with UNICEF to create BeyGood 4 Burundi, a clean water initiative in East Africa.

“I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching, and fighting for change. Your voices are being heard, and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” she said in the acceptance speech. She urged people to vote for the correct candidate and bring positive change in the country. Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote,” she said.

“I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together,” she added. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first BET Award for her work on Brown Skin Girl, the song which also features Beyonce, WizKid and SAINt JHN and originally appeared on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019.

Share your comment ×