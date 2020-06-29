  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BET Awards 2020: Lizzo bags Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; Says 'we're all winners' in an inspiring speech

As Lizzo accepted her award at the virtual 2020 BET Awards ceremony for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist, the singer reminded us that "as long as you’re winning in life, that is the only trophy that you need."
10788 reads Mumbai
BET Awards 2020: Lizzo bags Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; Says 'we're all winners' in an inspiring speechBET Awards 2020: Lizzo bags Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; Says 'we're all winners' in an inspiring speech
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lizzo is the queen of feeling good and she doesn't need a trophy for that. The iconic singer has nabbed the award for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist at the Digital 2020 BET Awards, defeating Beyoncé, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani and Summer Walker. And her speech of acknowledgement from home deserves her own accolade. "Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with," she began.

 

"Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you've done for Black culture. I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn't win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner." At the 2019 award show, she performed an epic, jaw-dropping medley of her hits Good As Hell and Truth Hurts on the stage. And although nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, she still went home empty handed then. Or at least, at the moment, this is what some viewers felt.

 

"I didn't win anything and still felt like a winner," the Grammy winner admitted. "This year, I have the honor of winning this prestigious award, but I will always feel like a winner because as long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need," Lizzo said. "We're all winners, ladies, and let's keep bigging up the culture cause that's what this has been about and will always be about," she said.

Credits :E News, Getty Images, Twitter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement