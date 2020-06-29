BET Awards 2020 Winners List: Lizzo, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Beyonce & Blue Ivy steal the show

BET Awards 2020 took place today and it saw numerous entertainment and sports stars being honoured. From Lizzo, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch to Beyonce and Blue Ivy, here are the winners this year.

The pandemic might have impacted the original style of the awards. But the BET Awards made its way on the television through a virtually-produced ceremony. The awards which honoured the Black excellence in entertainment and sports saw numerous stars come together to receive awards, celebrate each other's victories and deliver moving speeches, putting the Black Lives Matter movement in the spotlight. This year's award function saw many memorable moments. From Beyonce accepting the Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama to the singer's daughter Blue Ivy bagging her first BET Award.

The eight-year-old won the BET HER award for collaborating with Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn on Brown Skin Girl. Meanwhile, Drake bagged only one award despite leading the nominations list with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who bagged five nominations each, won big this year. Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist while Ricch took home three statues. Lizzo bagged the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Check out the BET Awards 2020 Winners' List:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo – WINNER

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown – WINNER

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos – WINNER

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” – WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby – WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” – WINNER

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – WINNER

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” – WINNER

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae – WINNER

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan – WINNER

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin – WINNER

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim – WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles – WINNER

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James – WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” – WINNER

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) – WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

What do you think of the winners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

