BET Awards 2020 Winners List: Lizzo, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Beyonce & Blue Ivy steal the show
The pandemic might have impacted the original style of the awards. But the BET Awards made its way on the television through a virtually-produced ceremony. The awards which honoured the Black excellence in entertainment and sports saw numerous stars come together to receive awards, celebrate each other's victories and deliver moving speeches, putting the Black Lives Matter movement in the spotlight. This year's award function saw many memorable moments. From Beyonce accepting the Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama to the singer's daughter Blue Ivy bagging her first BET Award.
The eight-year-old won the BET HER award for collaborating with Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn on Brown Skin Girl. Meanwhile, Drake bagged only one award despite leading the nominations list with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who bagged five nominations each, won big this year. Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist while Ricch took home three statues. Lizzo bagged the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Check out the BET Awards 2020 Winners' List:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo – WINNER
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown – WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos – WINNER
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” – WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby – WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” – WINNER
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – WINNER
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” – WINNER
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae – WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan – WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin – WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim – WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles – WINNER
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James – WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” – WINNER
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) – WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
