BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, late Chadwick Boseman among others win; See complete winners list

The BET awards nominations were led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind were Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards returned to its in-person, live show format on Sunday as it honoured the best in the music and film industry. The theme for this year's award ceremony was "Year of the Black Woman" and was hosted by Taraji P Henson. Kickstarting the ceremony, the actress said, "I am so excited to be here with humans; we need each other." Several celebrities kept on their masks during the show, while many others didn't.

Henson further added, "We gonna be Black AF tonight. Tonight we’re also reclaiming our aesthetics, baby hairs, long blinged-out nails, yeah, we taking all that back, gold hoops, bamboo earrings. … Our Black men, we want all y’all back, because we love you, we see you, kings, and most importantly, we need you."

The awards nominations were led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind were Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods. Check out the BET Awards 2021 full winner's list below:

Album of the year:

After Hours - The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby - DaBaby

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

King's Disease - Nas

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist:

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist:

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

Best new artist:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" (WINNER)

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - "Popstar"

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - "Cry Baby"

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - "For the Night"

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - "So Done"

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"

Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"

Chloe X Halle - "Baby Girl"

Ciara featuring Ester Dean - "Rooted"

SZA - "Good Days" (WINNER)

Viewer's choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - "Popstar"

Drake featuring Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (WINNER)

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video of the year:

Cardi B - "Up"

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" (WINNER)

Chloe X Halle - "Do It"

Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Drake featuring Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard (WINNER)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress:

Andra Day (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (WINNER)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

ALSO READ: Cardi B expecting second baby with Offset; Reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Share your comment ×