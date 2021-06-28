BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, late Chadwick Boseman among others win; See complete winners list
The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards returned to its in-person, live show format on Sunday as it honoured the best in the music and film industry. The theme for this year's award ceremony was "Year of the Black Woman" and was hosted by Taraji P Henson. Kickstarting the ceremony, the actress said, "I am so excited to be here with humans; we need each other." Several celebrities kept on their masks during the show, while many others didn't.
Henson further added, "We gonna be Black AF tonight. Tonight we’re also reclaiming our aesthetics, baby hairs, long blinged-out nails, yeah, we taking all that back, gold hoops, bamboo earrings. … Our Black men, we want all y’all back, because we love you, we see you, kings, and most importantly, we need you."
The awards nominations were led by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind were Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods. Check out the BET Awards 2021 full winner's list below:
Album of the year:
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
King's Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist:
Beyoncé
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist:
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best female hip hop artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist:
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Pop Smoke
Best new artist:
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" (WINNER)
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - "Popstar"
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - "For the Night"
Best group:
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
BET HER award:
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - "So Done"
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"
Chloe X Halle - "Baby Girl"
Ciara featuring Ester Dean - "Rooted"
SZA - "Good Days" (WINNER)
Viewer's choice award:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - "Popstar"
Drake featuring Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (WINNER)
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video of the year:
Cardi B - "Up"
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" (WINNER)
Chloe X Halle - "Do It"
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Drake featuring Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video director of the year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard (WINNER)
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best international act:
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
Best movie:
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress:
Andra Day (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor:
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award:
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award:
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James (WINNER)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
