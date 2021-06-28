BET Awards 2021: Taraji P Henson hails Queen Latifah, celebrates 'year of the Black woman' as host

The theme for this year's BET award ceremony was "Year of the Black Woman" and Taraji P. Henson paid an impressive tribute to all of them.

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards 2021 made a glamorous in-person return this year. Several celebrities from the film and music industry turned up in stunning outfits and walked the red carpet. One of them was actress Taraji P. Henson who stunned in a sheer outfit. The actress, who was also hosting this year's BET, made the audiences cheer louder as she paid tributes to several Black women by dressing up like them throughout different segments of the show.

The theme for this year's award ceremony was "Year of the Black Woman" and the Karate Kid actress paid an impressive tribute to all of them. Dishing out examples of Black as wells as women of colour, the actress said, "I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women."

She also said, "Tonight you gonna get 100 percent of our full blackness. I'm going to tell you why. Because this is where we matter, where our Black entertainment matters. It's 2021 and we are celebrating the year of the Black woman. Period."

Henson added, "Look at us, though. Look around the room. Look at this power. The grace, the class, the edges. We are everything, honey. Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend. It's a forever mood, okay? And there is more than enough room for all of us to thrive. 'Cause can't nobody be me like me. And can't nobody be you like you. And tonight, I'm giving my sisters their flowers."

The actress was also all praise for actress and musician Queen Latifah who was honoured with the lifetime achievement award. "I'm grateful that we're giving Queen Latifah her flowers while she's still alive. This is an award that is long overdue for her. She taught me that it's more to acting than just being in front of the camera," Henson gladly remarked.

The BET Awards 2021 was big night for rapper Megan Thee Stallion who was leading the nominations and took home multiple awards across categories.

