BET Awards 2022: Kanye West honours Diddy in a surprise appearance; References Kim Kardashian in his speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards 2022. While the rapper did not walk the red carpet, he appeared on stage to pay tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony. Following the speech, several artists came together to honour Diddy with a memorable performance in the evening.

During his attendance at the awards show, Kanye was seen wearing a full-coverage face mask, sunglasses and a baseball cap along with a grey leather jacket. In his speech, the rapper reflected on his friendship with Diddy over the years and also joked about his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian. He said, "I go to him for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices. Thanks for that, Puff."

West further went on to appreciate Combs adding, "This man has been through [and] survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing ... he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag. Puff, if I never told you I love you, you're my brother."

Kanye in his speech also spoke about the various names that Diddy has gone by over the years and said, "You might know him as Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs. But when it’s hitting a certain point, I thought at the end of it, all is love — all of it. All we have is love. In Jesus’ name, bring out Love."

A video speech was also delivered by Jay-Z after which a performance was delivered that spanned Combs’ entire career and featured cameos by Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, the Maverick City Choir and eventually Diddy himself.

