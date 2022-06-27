BET Awards 2022: Lizzo, Idris Elba and more arrive in style on the red carpet

The BET Awards 2022, which celebrated Black excellence in music, culture and sports were held on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The star-studded evening was attended by major stars including the likes of Lizzo, Idris Elba and more who turned up looking their best for the event hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

Among the evening's biggest highlights was Lizzo's performance on her latest hit, About Damn Time. Also leaving the audience mesmerised was Mariah Carey who joined Latto in a surprise performance. As for the red carpet appearances, Lizzo turned up in a stunning black gown with a thigh-high slit. Also seen posing on the red carpet was Idris Elba who was accompanied by his wife for the event.

Check out photos from the red carpet here:

Jack Harlow made heads turn on the red carpet as he sported a t-shirt featuring Lil Nas X's face since the latter was snubbed from the event. Also, making a rather glittery appearance for the awards ceremony was Blac Chyna who posed on the red carpet in a gold outfit and was among her first red carpet appearances since losing a defamation case against Kardashians.

Among the winners for the big evening was Latto who took home the Best New Artist honour. Also, Jazmine Sullivan bagged the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award. The Best collaboration honour was won by Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems for the song Essence. The Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award was bagged by The Weeknd although he was not in attendance at the event.

