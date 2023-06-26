BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes almost in tears while receiving Lifetime Achievement honor

Busta Rhymes was deeply moved as he received the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on June 25. The audience cheered wildly as he took the stage, visibly emotional and grateful for the honor.

During his acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes reflected on his early career as a member of Leaders of the New School and expressed his appreciation for his children who have been a source of inspiration.

The BET Awards served as a platform to honor his lifelong dedication and undeniable talent, showcasing his impact as an iconic figure in the world of hip-hop.

From days of hustle to success

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes shared a touching anecdote about his children, highlighting their connection to his music career. The rapper revealed that his oldest child, who was just three years old at the time, appeared in the iconic Woo-Hah music video back in 1996. Now 30 years old, the presence of his eldest child, along with five of his six children, at the awards show added to the significance of the moment.

While reflecting on his career, Busta Rhymes admitted to feeling scared when his previous group, Leaders of the New School, disbanded. He expressed his initial reluctance to pursue a solo career, uncertain of what the future held. However, he soon found a way to collaborate with other artists by employing a clever tactic.

Busta Rhymes would sneak into studios, pretending to have left his rhyme book or some other item behind. This enabled him to interact with fellow musicians and be part of their creative process, seizing opportunities to work with various talents in the industry.

Busta Rhymes on beef culture in hip-hop scene

While addressing the emerging rappers, Busta Rhymes expressed concern about the impact of these ongoing beefs between artists on the industry as a whole. He conveyed conversations he had with individuals who run streaming platforms, revealing that the excessive animosity between rappers can alienate and turn off consumers.

Understanding the potential repercussions, he urged his fellow artists to put an end to the divisive narrative. Instead, he encouraged a culture of love and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of working together to secure financial success.

In a powerful moment, Busta Rhymes called out emerging artists like Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Wu-Tang Clan, and Nas, highlighting their immense talent and contribution to the music industry. Addressing the prevailing notion that rappers don't genuinely support one another, he declared the need to dismantle this narrative.

The Legendary artist dismissed the notion of division as corny, tired, and whack, emphasizing the importance of unity and genuine camaraderie among artists.

