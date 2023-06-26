BET Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, and Chris Brown take home top honors of the night

The complete winners' list of the BET Awards 2023 is finally here. The annual ceremony that celebrates black artists and entertainers in music, film, sports, and other arenas was held on June 25, 2023. Drake received the most nominations at this year's event, followed by GloRilla, 21 Savage, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA. Continue reading to find out the full winners list of the awards show.

BET Awards 2023 Winners List

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life's Great by GloRilla

Breezy by Chris Brown

God Did by DJ Khaled

Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance by Beyoncé

SOS by SZA

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Big Energy by Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 by Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Call Me Every Day by Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

Can't Stop Won't Stop by King Combs feat. Kodak Black

Creepin' by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B

Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

We (Warm Embrace) by Chris Brown

2 Million Up by Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

First Class by Jack Harlow

Kill Bill by SZA

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana 'Spike Tey' Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Bless Me by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Finished by Tamela Mann

I've Got Joy by Cece Winans

Kingdom by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

New by Tye Tribbett

One Moment From Glory by Yolanda Adams

The Better Benediction by PJ Morton ft. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer's Choice Award

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Break My Soul by Beyoncé

First Class by Jack Harlow

Jimmy Cooks by Drake feat. 21 Savage

Kill Bill by Sza

Last Last by Burna Boy

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura from France

Ayra Starr from Nigeria

Burna Boy from Nigeria

Central Cee from UK

Ella Mai from UK

K.O from South Africa

L7nnon from Brazil

Stormzy from UK

Tiakola from France

Uncle Waffles from Swaziland

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Asake from Nigeria

Camidoh from Ghana

Flo from UK

Libianca from Cameroon

Maureen from France

MC Ryan SP from Brazil

Pabi Cooper from South Africa

Raye from UK

Werenoi from France

BET Her

About Damn Time by Lizzo

Boy's A Liar Pt. 2 by Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Her by Megan Thee Stallion

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

Players by Coi Leray

Special by Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

