BET Awards 2023: How and where to watch event? Date, time, nominees, streaming details and more

Get ready for culture's biggest night as the 2023 BET Awards return to Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Held at the Microsoft Theater, this year's show promises to be a monumental celebration of hip-hop's 50 years of influence and impact.

A night of unforgettable performances

Prepare for an extraordinary musical journey as the BET Awards present an incredible lineup of performers. From artists spanning every decade, style, and region of hip-hop, this star-studded event will showcase the diversity, evolution, and global reach of the genre. Expect electrifying performances, surprise reunions, and unforgettable moments that pay tribute to hip-hop's rich history and promising future.

Notable nominees and honorees

Leading the nominations is Drake, with an impressive seven nods. GloRilla follows closely behind with six nominations, while 21 Savage and Lizzo each earned five. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA are tied at four nominations each. The ceremony will also honor Busta Rhymes with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the culture.

Where and when to watch BET Awards

To catch all the excitement of the 2023 BET Awards, tune in on Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. The show will be broadcasted on BET and simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1. If you prefer to stream the awards online, sign up for a live TV streaming service like DirectTV Stream, Philo, fuboTV, or Sling TV. While there may not be a free direct option, Hulu + Live TV also offers live television coverage. Join the star-studded event and witness incredible performances from hip-hop legends and rising stars alike. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of the genre's enduring legacy and cultural impact.

