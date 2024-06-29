BET Awards will wrap out the first half of the year on June 30. The 2024 BET Awards live performance schedule has been expanded to include six new performances. The musicians lined up to take on the biggest awards night include Chlöe, Childish Gambino (also known as Donald Glover), Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Marsha Ambrosius, and Coco Jones.

BET Awards 2024: Keke Palmer, Summer Walk, And Coco Jones Join Performers Line-Up

As previously reported by the network, the artists will join a roster of celebrities that currently includes Tyla and Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and her son, YG Marley, and emerging country star Tanner Adell. Furthermore, Andra Day, Colman Domingo, DC Young Fly, Jay Ellis, Devale Ellis, Ms. Pat, and Niecy Nash-Betts are scheduled to be on stage as presenters.

Usher to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2024

Usher, who recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, will be the center of attention as he will be awarded the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors industry pioneers who have changed the entertainment landscape. The honor is accompanied by a tribute performance; the artists who will pay tribute to the artist are still to be announced.

Will Smith to perform at BET Awards 2024

But Will Smith's comeback to the live music scene will surely rank among the evening's biggest acts. The Grammy winner will sing his first new solo song in five years at the BET Awards, the network revealed on Monday. Taraji P. Henson will once again host the live awards event from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Nominees

Drake tops the pack in nominations, having been nominated in seven categories, while Nicki Minaj is just behind him with six. Twenty-one Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher are close behind with nominations in four categories each. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations. BET Awards 2024 takes place on June 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and Pacific time.

