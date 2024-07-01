BET Awards 2024: Victoria Monet Bags Video Of The Year; Dedicates BET Her Honor to Mom

The award shows are back with the BET Awards! That means more fun, larger-than-life performances, and energy. BET was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

It was a special and memorable night for award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monet at the BET Awards 2024, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson. She kicked off her evening by winning the prestigious BETHer award for her hit single On My Mama. This honor, given to empowering songs, marked a momentous milestone in Monét’s career as her first-ever BET Award win.

Victoria Monet expressed immense gratitude during her speech

The singer accepted her honor alongside her mother and said, This is really amazing. It's such an honor to receive this award, especially the “BET Her” award, because I’m so proud to be a black woman; this is the lady that I put it on. This my mama,” Monét also thanked people from her community and women around the world.

“We need to collaborate with a happy face. So anybody in this room that is a Black female artist, I would love to collaborate and make that a theme that’s going to break the internet together. I know we need that,” she added.

The moment was presented by the season six cast of BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition, including Tamar Braxton, Claudia Jordan, Saucy Santana, and more. Afterward, the singer returned to the stage for an electrifying debut performance of her award-winning track On My Mama, followed by her latest single Alright. The crowd went wild, praising her energy, stage presence, and aura.

Victoria Monét also took home the BET Video Of The Year Award

Monet took home not one, but two awards; the second was the BET Award for Video of the Year, presented by actress Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts.

Monét thanked director Child and the video’s choreographer, Sean Bankhead, expressing her gratitude by calling them a visionary, a multitasker, and a great friend. She thanked her fans and followers for listening to her music, emphasizing that the audience plays a pivotal role in making or breaking a song.

The 2024 BET Awards took place on Sunday (June 30) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

