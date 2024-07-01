BET Awards 2024: Victoria Monét Shines On Stage As She Performs Oh My Mama And Alright

Victoria Monét is one of those artists who has been getting well-deserved recognition now. Her songs are going viral on social media these days. The singer is currently enjoying the unstoppable phase of her career.

During this year’s BET Awards, she wowed the audience as she took the stage to perform her hit songs. Monét earned two awards: BETHer and the Video Of The Year Award. She, as usual, showed off her harmonious vocals and her brilliant skills as a performer on stage. Read ahead to learn more.

Victoria Monét performs at the BET awards

During the ceremony, the audience in attendance welcomed her performance with cheers. She started her act with Oh My Mama song. Victoria added the Y2K twist with the costumes and the moves the singer and her backup dancers showed off. The songstress donned an oversized T-shirt, Baggy Trousers, a Blue and white Varsity jacket with ‘Oh My Mama’ written on its back, and a bandana.

Her performance transitioned to Alright, where we see her in different clothing. She was all suited in white and topped up the look with a hat. She did not shy away while experimenting with her dance performance for this song.

Towards the end, she once again changed her clothing and donned a two-piece ensemble, showcasing her amazing chronography while the rain poured on stage as part of her performance.

Victoria Monet was denied a spot to perform in an award show

Victoria Monet has turned down a slot to showcase her performance during the MTV Video Music Awards held in 2023.

The Moment singer let her fans know about this via X after there were complaints from fans about her absence from the event, per People. She wrote on the platform, “My team was told it is ‘too early in my story’ for that opportunity.”

This year, in February, the songstress was nominated in seven different categories, making her the second most nominated singer.

She took home three Grammys. This was Victoria’s first-ever Grammy win. She won Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

