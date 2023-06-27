BET Awards: Snoop Dog and Method Man react as Death Row wins Greatest Rap Crew

The rap world was abuzz with excitement as Death Row emerged victorious in the battle for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time title at the BET Awards. Fans had the final say, casting their votes and crowning the legendary gangsta rap label.

Snoop Dogg who is an integral part of Death Row, couldn't contain his joy and took to Instagram to share his gratitude. Method Man, a former member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan congratulated the winners, writing "Well deserved"

ALSO READ: BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes almost in tears while receiving Lifetime Achievement honor

Death Row group's way to victory

In the quest for the coveted title of Greatest Rap Crew of All Time, two rap powerhouses, Wu-Tang Clan and Death Row, emerged as the final contenders. Their journeys to rap supremacy were marked by fierce competition and memorable matchups.

Wu-Tang Clan, representing the East Coast, faced off against formidable opponents like Dreamville, Native Tongues, Juice Crew, and Bad Boy Records. With their unparalleled lyrical prowess and undeniable talent, Wu-Tang Clan left an indelible mark on the rap scene. Each victory showcased their ability to dominate the competition and solidify their position as rap legends.

On the other hand, Death Row, originating from the West Coast, embarked on a path to greatness by confronting renowned adversaries such as N.W.A., TDE, and Soul Assassins. Through intense battles, Death Row proved its mettle and established itself as rap icons. Their distinct sound and profound influence on the rap landscape resonated strongly with fans and earned them a deserving spot in the final showdown.

In the end, the fans had the final say, declaring Death Row as the victor. However, the legacy of Wu-Tang Clan and their indomitable presence in the East Coast rap scene cannot be undermined

ALSO READ: Top 20 richest rappers in the world: Their net worth & early life

Snoop Dogg acknowledges Dr Dre's contribution to Hip-Hop

Recently, Snoop Dogg took the stage at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Los Angeles to honor his former labelmate, Dr. Dre, with the prestigious Hip Hop Icon Award. In his heartfelt tribute, Snoop Dogg highlighted the unparalleled contributions that Dr. Dre has made to the world of music.

Acknowledging Dr. Dre's revolutionary impact, Snoop Dogg marveled at the fact that he has continually reinvented himself and pushed the boundaries of music. From his days as a member of N.W.A. to the groundbreaking release of The Chronic, Dr. Dre has left an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Martha Stewart reveals the thing about Snoop Dogg that 'appealed' to her; shares origin of their friendship