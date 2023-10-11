BET Hip Hip Awards 2023: Complete list of winners as Kendrick Lamar bags 4 Awards, Ice Spice, Drake, and Jay-Z also win
Here is a complete list of the BET Hip Hip 2023 Awards that took place on October 3, 2023, and broadcasted on October 10, 2023.
The 2023 edition of the annual BET Hip Hop Awards were held on October 3, 2023
Here is the full list of winners from this year's excellence among black artists ceremony
After the BET Awards of 2023 set the stage in June, it was time for the Hip Hop category to shine. And it was clear that one man was going to grace the stage multiple times. The BET Hip Hop Awards were concluded on October 3, 2023, giving out the broadcast on October 10, 2023. And Kendrick Lamar was the man of the night, bagging four awards in his name. Here is the complete list of winners from the award night that took place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- All My Life, Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- God Did, DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- WINNER: Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
- Players, Coi Leray
- Put It On Da Floor Again, Latto feat. Cardi B
- Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
- Sittin' On Top Of The World, Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life's Great..., Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Video
- WINNER: Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
- Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- Put It On Da Floor Again, Latto feat. Cardi B
- Shake Sumn, DaBaby
- Sittin' On Top Of The World, Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: All My Life, Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- God Did, DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Players (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- Princess Diana, Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- Put It On Da Floor Again, Latto feat. Cardi B
- Sittin' On Top Of The World, Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
- 30, Nas
- WINNER: All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- Anxiety, Megan Thee Stallion
- Can't Win for Nothing, Symba
- Champions, NLE Choppa
- God Did, DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- Therapy Pt. 2, Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- DaBaby
- Drake
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- WINNER: Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- Atl Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- WINNER: Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- WINNER: Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- WINNER: Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- WINNER: 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, Creepin' (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, Peaches & Eggplants (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, Scientists & Engineers (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, Tomorrow 2 (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, Put It On Da Floor Again (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, Oh U Went (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, All My Life (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- WINNER: Jay-Z, God Did (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- WINNER: Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
