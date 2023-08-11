Bethany Joy Lenz opens up about being in a cult; One Tree Hill star says 'There’s shame attached to it'

Bethany Joy Lenz was one of the main cast members of the hit show One Tree Hill which ran from 2003 to 2012. But what many might find interesting about Lenz's time on the show is the fact that she recently admitted to being in a cult while she was on the CW network show. The actress admitted to it last month on her podcast titled Drama Queens. Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

Bethany Joy Lenz was in a cult

Lenz sat down for an interview with Variety to talk about her experience being in a cult for a decade. She revealed the reason she wanted to talk about it now was because " it can be really healing for a lot of other people. I know I'm not the only one." She explained what good her pain would do if she puts it away and pretended "everything’s perfect? That’s not doing anybody any good."

Even though the actress didn't reveal the name of the cult, she did point out that it became in Los Angeles as a bible study group. When questioned about why she wants to talk about her experiences now, she answered, "I was beginning to feel like I was hiding something because it was such an integral part of my personal journey while I was on 'One Tree Hill.'" The 42-year-old said the reason she missed out on a lot of One Tree Hill's behind-the-scenes cast hangouts was because of her cult, "I keep saying, 'Wish I had been there.'" She describes that time of her life to be "abusive." Explaining that when a person is "involved in something abusive, there’s shame attached to it. And when you leave, there’s just so much shame."

Bethany Joy Lenz was involved with the cult for the entirety of One Tree Hill

As per the reports, the actress was in the said cult for the entire run of One Tree Hill. Lenz grew up in a Christian home, she informs so it was normal that they had Bible studies every Wednesday. So it felt like no big deal to her that she joined another one. She explains, "I moved to a new state, moved to a new city, and I went to another Wednesday night Bible study and that’s all it was to me."According to the 42-year-old, the leader of the cult was a "sociopath." She compares the head of the group to Keith Raniere from the film The Vow, which is a documentary about the notorious self-improvement group NXIVM.

Meanwhile, the One Tree Hill actress seems to be doing okay nowadays, with many of her projects in the works and some already out. She recently released a new song, a newspaper, and she has her own podcast as well.

