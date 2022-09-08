Bethenny Frankel comes after Meghan Markle; Says the Duchess is a 'terrible terrible businessperson'

Bethenny Frankel is slamming Meghan Markle in her new TikTok post. Recently, The Real Housewives of New York City star took to social media to give her opinions on the recent media appearances of the Duchess. Frankel went on about how she thought Markle was a "terrible businessperson" and said that she was "f**king up" her life after quitting the royal family.

In her post on Tuesday, Frankel said in the clip, "She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country." She went on to add that even though Markle had gotten herself out of a "terrible situation" in the UK she is now "f**king it up" with her clumsy methods. Frankel continued, "I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me saying that they agree with me secretly," per Page Six.