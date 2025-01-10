Bethenny Frankel Reveals Uncomfortable Experience at It Ends With Us Premiere: 'Vibe Was Off'

Bethenny Frankel recounted an uncomfortable night at the premiere of It Ends With Us indicating that she had left early, feeling "off vibes" in the event.

While recording a video in TikTok posted on January 8, Frankel revealed how she attended the event with her colleague, and has "the craziest It Ends With Us premiere story that I totally forgot about and I’m putting the pieces together now."

She observed that there was a weird unexpected delay between carpet events and a screening. Despite her many years attending premieres, she hadn't experienced anything like this ever before.

This prompted her and her friend to temporarily leave and have margaritas. When they were outside, Frankel encountered a representative of Blake Lively, who appeared cold and cold towards her and made her friend uncomfortable.

"They’re a little distant and a little icy to me. Just, there’s something that I’m like, ‘Wow, OK,’ and in other circumstances, this person is not this way and it just, it was slightly off-putting to Danielle and I. We both noted it," Frankel said.

Returning to the theater after drinks, she found there was an uncomfortable feeling, everyone seemed to split apart, and the energy was "off." The reality star recalled, "Something was definitely awry from the jump and it was palpable."

Advertisement

Frankel confessed, "The vibe was off. I didn’t tell anybody because I thought I would be canceled if we left. Because the vibes were not vibing. Like, wasted hair, makeup, outfit, to go to the city, drink a margarita in a mason jar, take a bucket of popcorn, take two bites, see Anna Wintour, see Justin Baldoni, and left to go back to Connecticut."

Although thrilled at seeing the movie and meeting at least some of the celebrities such as Anna Wintour and Justin Baldoni, Bethenny Frankel just couldn't get over the gross discomfort and bailed. This comes at a time when there is increasing controversy between Blake Lively and Baldoni, including charges of sexual harassment.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawyer Denies Actress' Allegations Citing Threats from 'Two Extremely Powerful People'