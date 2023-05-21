Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Meghan Markle following car chase incident: ‘Someone control the beast’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged catastrophic car chase incident with the paparazzi in New York continues to garner opinions and criticism. Amid others, American businesswoman and television personality Bethenny Frankel also did not mince her words as she hit out at Meghan Markle in a recent video on social media.

Read on to find out what she had to say.

Bethenny Frankel calls Meghan Markle a ‘beast’ as she slams her

Recently, Bethenny Frankel got on to TikTok to share her thoughts on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle car chase. Doing so, she revealed the thing that made her the most annoyed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and that is when they demanded the footage of the car chase from the New York photo agency.

She said, “Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, ‘They’re right. Why do I,’” she said. “Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it’s real. Why? Because they’re demanding that the photo agency turn over the footage?”

Frankel then suggested that Meghan Markle should start featuring on Real Housewives. “I swear you to this woman needs to get on the Housewives. Just get on the Housewives.” Continuing further, Bethenny shared that Meghan Markle should accept and embrace being ‘infamous’ since she has ‘alienated’ her fan base.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York star shared that she stopped being Meghan’s fan when she and Prince Harry decided to exit the Royal Family.

“I have never heard Taylor Swift, or Beyonce, or J.Lo or like mega, mega, mega major stars like Justin Bieber … like Harry Styles talk like this. What’s going on,” she asked. “Someone control the beast,” said Bethenny Frankel.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demand footage of ‘near-death car chase’ after photo agency denies ‘danger’