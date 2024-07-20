Bette Midler Reveals How The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Helped In Making Beaches Hit At Box Office

Bette Midler shared that Mayim Bialik was the reason behind the success of her biographical film, Beaches. The Big Bang Theory star played the role of Midler at a young age. The 1988 movie revolved around the bond of friendship between Midler and Barbara Hershey.

The story of the film is set against the backdrop of Atlantic City and follows the friendship of two women through the ups and downs of life. Bialik grew to fame through her character in the film and later landed major roles in the industry.

During an interview with People Magazine, Midler expressed her admiration for the TBBT actress who plays her in the biographical film. The singer-actress also talked about starring in the new comedy film, The Fantastic Four.

What did Bette Midler say about Mayim Bialik’s performance in Beaches?

In her interview with the media portal, Bette Midler shared that she always knew about Bialik being successful in the Hollywood industry as she had seen the actress doing wonders on the screen. The Rose actress stated, “Sometimes I feel that she was responsible for the success of that movie. I don't think that they could even believe how similar she was to me in quality she [was] and how much like my quality she managed to capture.”

Meanwhile, Bialik, on the 30th anniversary of the film, shared a post on her Instagram revealing that she was grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the role of the Hocus Pocus actress.

Advertisement

On her website, Bialik wrote, “The director, Garry Marshall, and Bette had to approve everything about me for the movie.”

ALSO READ: Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik's The Big Bang Theory Bedroom Scene Left Camera Crews Struggling; Here's Why

How did Bette Midler help Mayim Bialik with her choreography in Beaches?

The Jeopardy star revealed on her website that Midler helped her with choreography. The actress shared that the singing and dancing sequences in the film were quite difficult, and hence, Midler herself changed the steps and taught them to the Young Sheldon actress.

On the Grok Nation, Bialik stated, “Bette didn’t like how elaborate the initial choreography was of my singing/dancing number; she herself re-did it and taught me the moves you see in the final movie.”

Meanwhile, Beaches is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Quiet on Set: Mayim Bialik Talks About Mistreatment of Women in the Writer's Room; Expresses It 'Touched Me Personally'