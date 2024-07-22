Bette Midler Reveals The Family Jewels is in 'Abyss Where All Good Scripts Go to Die'; Deets Inside

Bette Midler recently shared some disappointing news in an interview with PEOPLE magazine about the comedy film she was supposed to make, titled The Family Jewels. The film, which was set to reunite Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn, is currently stalled and experiencing what Midler referred to as "development hell."

The Family Jewels was first announced in 2020, and fans were excited to see Midler, Keaton, and Hawn reunite, especially after their successful collaboration in The First Wives Club.

Bette Midler opens up about The Family Jewels challenges in Hollywood

The Family Jewels is a story about three women, each married to the same man at different points. They reunite during the holiday season after their ex-husband passes away. Even though they were excited about the idea at first, the movie has had a lot of problems moving forward from just being planned.



"It's in the abyss where all good scripts go to die," Midler said sadly in the interview. She's frustrated because the movie has taken several years to develop without moving closer to being made. Midler feels like it's been in progress for so long that she's starting to think it might never happen.



Midler openly talked about the difficulties of making The Family Jewels happen, stating that having a well-written script is really important for a movie to succeed. "Without a great script, you really don't have anything," she added. She also mentioned how hard it was to improve the screenplay and ensure that the actors and audience would like it.



"No, no, no," she said when asked about her hopes for the future of The Family Jewels. Midler expressed a pessimistic outlook, showing her skepticism about the project being completed. The actress' comments highlight how unpredictable and uncertain the movie industry can be, with good projects facing delays due to different obstacles.



The difficulties with The Family Jewels reflect wider problems in the film industry, particularly with comedies led by women. Getting money and handling all the details can be difficult. Midler mentioned that there's a difference in how well female-led movies are received versus male-led movies, stating that female-led movies might be considered luck instead of being truly valued.



In addition to The Family Jewels, Midler expressed disappointment over the lack of a sequel to The First Wives Club, another beloved comedy in which she starred alongside Hawn and Keaton. Midler suggested that political motives and gender biases within Hollywood decision-makers may have influenced the lack of a sequel to The First Wives Club.



Despite facing challenges, Midler stays dedicated to her acting career and seeks roles that connect with viewers. Lately, she was a part of The Fabulous Four, a comedy directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, focusing on friendship and rivalry among friends at a wedding in Key West, Florida.



The Fabulous Four, which will be released in theaters soon, represents another chapter in Midler's successful career, highlighting her continuing popularity and skill for bringing hilarious characters to life. The film promises to bring Midler's trademark humor and charm, which has made her a beloved figure in entertainment for decades

Advertisement

Bette Midler's candid view on Hollywood's realities

Fans are waiting for updates on The Family Jewels, and Midler's candidness reveals the difficulties actors and filmmakers face in hopes of executing their ideas. We don't know what will happen with The Family Jewels yet, but Midler's passion for acting inspires people all over the world.



Bette Midler's remarks on The Family Jewels shed light on the complex obstacles present in the film business of Hollywood and the barriers faced by even seasoned performers. Her direct evaluation highlights the determination required to make it in the cutthroat field of cinema, stressing the significance of endurance and toughness as vital attributes for achieving success.

ALSO READ: Bette Midler Reveals How The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Helped In Making Beaches Hit At Box Office