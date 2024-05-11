Bette Midler Says Sitcom With Lindsay Lohan Was A 'Big Mistake'; Reveals Why

Bette Midler, the PrimeTime Award-winning singer, actor, and comedian best known for the Hocus Pocus film series, is taking a tour down memory lane. Recalling past mistakes and regretting impulsive decisions, Midler spoke about the 2000 sitcom Bette and co-star Lindsay Lohan’s role in it.

This came just a week after Lohan shared a picture with Midler from the set of Bette and wrote “Had such a blast filming with the incredible @bettemidler 💕 #tbt”

Created by Jeffrey Lane, the short-lived 18-episode semi-autobiographical sitcom aired on CBS network from 2000 to 2001 where Lohan played the role of Midler’s daughter in the pilot episode. Not only did Midler star in it, she served as one of the executive producers of the show. But, why does she regret doing the show and not suing Lohan? Read below to know.

Bette Midler refers to show Bette as 'a big, big, mistake’

On David Duchovny's Apple TV podcast Fail Better, Midler said, "'Bette.' A big, big mistake. I think for several reasons." One of the reasons Midler cited is Lohan's sudden early exit from the show which contributed to its failure. Lindsay Lohan was cast as my daughter in the pilot. Well, after the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn't want to do it. Or she had other fish to fry. So, Lindsay Lohan left the building. And I said, well, now what do you do?" she said.

Lohan was 13 or 14 years old at the time and had just grown to be a young child star after the success of the 1998 family comedy film Parent Trap. She went on to star in popular films Freaky Friday and Mean Girls before taking a break due to personal crisis.

“So Lindsay Lohan left the building and I said, well, now what do you do? And the studio didn’t help me. It was extremely chaotic . . . and if I had been in my right mind, or if I had known that my part of my duties were to stand up and say, ‘This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,’ then I would have done that. But I seem to have been cosseted in some way that I couldn’t get to the writer’s room. I couldn’t speak to the showrunner. I couldn’t make myself clear,” said Midler.

Bette Midler held herself responsible for the show’s failure as well

The Grammy Award winner said that she had no one to guide her and she did not realize that she could have taken charge of things. “I didn’t realize what the pace was, and I didn’t understand what the hierarchy was, and no one bothered to tell me. Well, I was kicked to the curb immediately and I didn’t know what to do about it… I didn’t know that I could have taken charge, that I could have asserted, because I think because I was so terrified of being branded a grandstander.”

Talking about one of the reasons for failure, Midler said, “It was the wrong motivation. It was a part of the media I simply did not understand. I watched it. I appreciated it. I enjoyed it, But I didn’t know what it meant to make it.” She added, “I had made theatrical live events. I had made films. I had made variety television shows. I had been on talk shows. But I had never done a situation comedy. I didn’t realize what the pace was. And I didn’t understand what the hierarchy was. And no one bothered to tell me.”

