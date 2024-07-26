Bette Midler Shares Betty Davis' Surprising Reaction to Finding Out She Was Named After Her; Says She Was 'Very Offended'

Bette Midler, the celebrated three-time Grammy winner, spoke on the July 24 episode of Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space about her first meeting with the iconic Hollywood diva Bette Davis. Midler, 78, said her mother named her after Davis. However, Davis' reaction to finding this was allegedly negative. Midler and Davis met during Elizabeth Taylor's 60th birthday party, which was noted for its celebrity guests and heated dynamics.

The actress was not pleased to learn that she was named after Davis, according to Midler, underscoring the tense connection between the two. Midler's open comments on the podcast shed light on the intricacies of their relationship and the underlying conflicts that characterized their meeting. The audio episode illuminated the professional and personal intricacies of the great personalities involved, providing an insightful look into this momentous time.

Midler reflects on early career

Bette Midler revealed a memory from her early career, explaining that she had just given birth and was fatigued when she received an invitation to a high-profile event. She pointed out that, unlike now, there were no extensive hair and makeup preparations available at the time. Midler commented on how she and others just did their own hair and dressed themselves before going out.

Midler recounted an incident with the well-known actress Bette Davis, who had expressed her displeasure with Midler's inconspicuous attendance at the event. After giving birth to her daughter in 1986, Davis was shocked that Midler didn't wear a dress code.

Reflections on past events

Given the intimate nature of their talk, Midler found it intriguing that the actress had spent a significant portion of the evening conversing with Bob Dylan. Midler said she had a hard time picturing the specifics of their talk, given that she and Dylan had previously recorded a duet of "Buckets of Rain" for her album in 1976.

Midler also acknowledged her similarities to Bette Davis, stating that despite their different pronunciations of their names—Midler using "Bet" and Davis opting for "Betty"—she felt a strong connection to Davis. During a subsequent interview, Hoda Kotb asked if Midler's mother had lived long enough to see her grow to prominence, similar to her namesake's legendary position.

The Broadway actress co-stars with Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in the July 26 release of The Fabulous Four. The comedy film centers on "three lifelong friends who go to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids at their college girlfriend Marilyn's surprise wedding," according to the synopsis.

